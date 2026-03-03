AUKEY Wins Three iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 Honors, Reinforcing Commitment to Design-Led Innovation

BERLIN, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AUKEY , a global leader in charging solutions and consumer electronics, today announced that three of its latest products have been recognized with the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2026, one of the world's most respected design distinctions.

The award-winning products include the MagFusion 1X Wireless Charger, the MagFusion Reel 10000 Wireless Power Bank, and the OfficeDok USB Hub Series, which were honored for their refined industrial design, user-centric functionality, and thoughtful integration into modern work and lifestyle environments.

Organized by the independent iF Design Foundation in Germany, the iF DESIGN AWARD has served as a global benchmark for design excellence across product, packaging, communication, service design, architecture, UX/UI, and professional concepts for more than 70 years. In 2026, the competition received over 10,000 entries from 68 countries, evaluated by an international jury of design experts.

The Award-Winning Products:

MagFusion 1X Wireless Charger (Available Now, MSRP: $28.99)

The MagFusion 1X delivers Qi2 25W fast wireless charging in a compact, stand-style form that balances performance with minimalist aesthetics. A 35-degree adjustable viewing angle enables hands-free use for video calls, streaming, or multitasking, while a vacuum-sealed silicone suction base enhances stability and prevents desk movement. Designed for everyday convenience, the charger combines strong magnetic alignment with a clean, modern silhouette, offering an efficient and visually refined charging experience across home, office, and bedside environments.

MagFusion Reel 10000 (Available Q2 2026, MSRP: $89.99)

Built around an all-in-one charging concept, the MagFusion Reel 10000 integrates a retractable USB-C cable, an additional USB-C port, Qi2 25W magnetic wireless charging, and a 10,000 mAh battery into a single streamlined device.

An adjustable 0°–66° stand supports hands-free viewing while charging, while a side smart digital display provides real-time battery and power status. The hybrid wired-and-wireless architecture enables simultaneous charging of up to three devices, reducing cable clutter and enhancing on-the-go usability. Its compact build and multifunctional design reflect AUKEY's focus on portability, functionality, and refined aesthetics.

OfficeDok USB Hub Series (Available Now, MSRP: $31.99–$64.99)

The OfficeDok series is designed to support seamless productivity across a wide range of workspaces. Featuring up to 10 ports, 4K@60Hz video output, 10 Gbps data transfer, and 100W Power Delivery, the hubs provide high-performance connectivity in a compact, desk-friendly form factor.

A durable aluminum enclosure enhances heat dissipation and structural strength, while a dedicated one-touch projection privacy button enables users to instantly turn off a mirrored or extended display without disconnecting. Projection can be restored just as quickly, ensuring seamless transitions and uninterrupted meetings. With its integrated cable design and clean industrial finish, the OfficeDok series delivers a balance of performance, portability, and professional aesthetics.

A Continued Commitment to Design Excellence

This recognition marks AUKEY's latest achievement in a growing portfolio of international design awards, reinforcing the brand's long-standing commitment to design-driven innovation, functional clarity, and user-focused engineering.

Further details on the award-winning products are available on the official iF DESIGN AWARD winner page .

AUKEY designs innovative charging solutions and consumer electronics where advanced technology meets refined aesthetics. With a strong focus on performance, usability, and industrial design, AUKEY creates products that seamlessly integrate into modern lifestyles.

