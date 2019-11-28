AUKEY's PD Chargers Are Getting Smaller and Smaller

A big part of the what makes this charger so small is its use of gallium nitride (GaN) circuitry instead of silicon. This cutting-edge material allows for chargers to be much smaller and lighter than traditional chargers of the same power output. GaN is the clearly the future of charging and it won't be long before it goes mainstream, but for now it is the preserve of charging specialists like AUKEY.

The advantage of getting faster charging from a smaller size is obvious. A charger like this with foldable prongs barely takes up any space in even the smallest of bags, and charging for just a few minutes will give your device a substantial boost. This kind of PD charger can charge an iPhone 11 from 0% to over 60% in just 30 minutes, while with a traditional charger it would take well over an hour to get the same progress.

The Minima 30W (PA-Y19) PD charger is available on Amazon. There's also an even smaller 18W version for those who want to focus on smartphones and don't need to charge anything larger.

About AUKEY

