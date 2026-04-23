AULUMU Wins Red Dot Design Award 2026 with M10 Power Bank and G05 Air 5-in-1 MagSafe Stand

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --AULUMU has been honored with the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2026 for two of its innovations—the M10 Multi-Charging Dual-Mag Power Bank and the G05 Air 5-in-1 MagSafe Stand—recognizing the brand's commitment to merging advanced functionality with forward-thinking design.

Redefining Portable Power: M10 Power Bank

AULUMU's M10 Power Bank and G05 Air 5-in-1 MagSafe Stand, winners of the Red Dot Design Award 2026, displayed in a sleek product arrangement

The award-winning M10 power bank stands out in a crowded market by addressing one of the most common user frustrations: charging multiple devices efficiently while on the go. Designed with versatility in mind, the M10 supports simultaneous charging for up to three devices through a combination of Type-C cable output, MagSafe wireless charging, and an additional wireless charging module compatible with devices such as the Apple Watch.

Equipped with a powerful 10,000mAh battery and 35W fast-charging capability, the M10 ensures users stay powered throughout the day, delivering enough capacity to fully charge a smartphone twice. Beyond performance, the product integrates a built-in cooling system to regulate motherboard temperature, helping extend battery health and ensure safe operation.

Its dual-sided magnetic design further enhances usability, allowing seamless integration with MagSafe accessories even during charging. With support for multiple fast-charging protocols including PD, QC, and Qi2, the M10 reflects a thoughtful approach to universal compatibility and everyday convenience.

More Than a Stand: G05 Air 5-in-1 MagSafe Innovation

Breaking away from conventional phone accessories, the G05 Air reimagines what a phone stand can be. Awarded for its originality and multifunctional design, the G05 Air combines five distinct tools into a single, ultra-slim device: a MagSafe stand, a ceramic utility knife, a fidget spinner, an ergonomic grip, and an angle-measuring tool.

Crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum, the G05 Air features a sleek, futuristic industrial aesthetic that complements its mechanical precision. Its enhanced magnetic force—five times stronger than its predecessor—ensures a secure attachment to MagSafe-enabled devices.

What sets the G05 Air apart is its playful yet practical user experience. The integrated ASMR-style fidget spinner offers a satisfying tactile "click," providing a moment of relaxation in everyday use. Meanwhile, the hidden ceramic blade introduces a safe and efficient way to open packages without risking injury.

Weighing just 38 grams and folding down to an ultra-thin 6.5mm profile, the G05 Air is designed for portability without compromising durability. The adjustable viewing angle (0–80°) and ergonomic grip further enhance its appeal for content creators, mobile gamers, and everyday users alike.

Design That Works—and Plays—Smarter

The Red Dot Design Award recognizes products that achieve excellence in both form and function, and AULUMU's M10 and G05 Air exemplify this balance. While the M10 focuses on solving real-world power challenges with technical precision, the G05 Air brings an element of creativity and delight to daily interactions.

Together, these two products highlight AULUMU's design philosophy: creating tools that not only perform exceptionally but also elevate the user experience through thoughtful, human-centered innovation.

About Aulumu

Founded in 2022, aulumu is a design brand focused on high-performance gear, drawing inspiration from the functional aesthetics of cyberpunk and the philosophical roots of ancient Greek thought. Since its inception, the brand has launched dozens of digital accessory products, secured multiple utility and invention patents, and received the 2026 IF Award. Today, aulumu products serve hundreds of thousands of users across more than 20 countries and regions, positioning the brand as a growing presence in the global high-performance accessories market.

For more information, visit: https://aulumu.com/, or follow aulumu on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aulumu_official/

SOURCE AULUMU