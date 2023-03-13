AUNA ANNOUNCES REFINANCING UPDATE

MEXICO CITY, Mexico and MEDELLIN, Colombia and LIMA, Peru, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auna S.A.A. ("Auna" or "the Company"), one of the largest players in the Latin American healthcare industry and with a presence in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru announced today an update regarding certain refinancing activities it is undertaking and the unfortunate downgrade of its credit rating by Standard & Poor´s ("S&P").

The Company has been performing in line with expectations and has closed fiscal year 2022 with unaudited consolidated proforma revenues and proforma consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (as defined under the Company's outstanding senior notes) of PEN 3,083 and PEN 675 million, respectively. January and February 2023 were the strongest months yet for the Company in terms of revenues and demonstrate the Company's continued strong results. The Company has integrated the recently acquired hospital network OCA in Monterrey, Mexico with better-than-expected results and believes substantial growth will continue to come out of its Mexican operations.

In 2022 the Company closed on two bridge loans facilities to finance certain acquisition in Mexico and Colombia, one led by Banco Santander for approximately US$350 million with a maturity on October 5, 2023 and the other for US$56 million from JP Morgan with a maturity on April 20, 2023. Immediately after the acquisition of OCA in October 2022, the Company has been working with a group of lenders and is in the final stages of closing the refinancing of these bridge loans for a total amount of at least US$406 million and a maturity of five years.

We have been working closely with S&P and understand the decision to downgrade our credit rating is related to the near-term maturities and the difficult market conditions in the refinancing market. Notwithstanding the market, the Company is confident it will close this refinancing in the coming weeks.

About Auna

Founded in 1989, Auna is one of the largest companies in Latin America's healthcare industry. The Company operates 16 hospitals and 10 healthcare centers at all levels of complexity in Mexico, Peru and Colombia, and is the leading provider of oncology healthcare plans with a fully integrated model in Peru. Since 2018, Auna has expanded rapidly, not only through growth in its oncology segment and execution of organic developments, but also through the acquisition of important healthcare players in the high growth markets of Colombia and Mexico. Auna is backed by Enfoca, its controlling shareholder, and one of the leading investment firms in Latin America.

