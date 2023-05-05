AUNA S.A.A. Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Financing Update

LIMA, Peru, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auna S.A.A. ("Auna" or the "Company"), one of the largest players in the Latin American healthcare industry and with presence in Mexico, Colombia and Peru, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 financial results and provide financing update.

The conference call will take place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 08:00 am Lima Time / 09:00 am Eastern Time.

Presenting for Auna:

Mr. Suso Zamora, Chairman of the Board

Mr. Pedro Castillo, Chief Financial Officer

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:

1-800-954-0623 (U.S. participants)

1-212-231-2926 (International participants)

Please ask to join the AUNA call

There will be a live webcast presentation on this event available at:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1614884&tp_key=2b43ba3f8d

Please allow 15 minutes to register.

A replay of this call will be available on May 10, 2023, at 12:00 pm ET for 7 days. To access the replay, please dial:

1-844-512-2921 (U.S. participants)

+1-412-317-6671(International participants)

Access code: 22026981

About Auna

Founded in 1989, Auna is one of the largest companies in Latin America's healthcare industry. The Company operates 16 hospitals and 10 healthcare centers at all levels of complexity in Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Auna is the leading provider of oncology healthcare plans with a fully integrated model that services one million members in Peru, and as of recently, 2.5 million members in dental and vision insurance in Mexico. Since 2018, Auna has expanded rapidly, not only through growth in its oncology segment and execution of organic developments, but also through the acquisition of important healthcare players in the high growth markets of Colombia and Mexico.

For more information visit www.aunainvestors.com

