Auntie Anne's® and Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Partner to Fight Childhood Cancer This September

Now, with support needed more than ever, the iconic pretzel brand is once again asking fans to join them in raising funds for research in the fight against childhood cancer. In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness month, guests can donate to ALSF at participating Auntie Anne's stores or when they order in the Pretzel Perks app from September 1-30. One hundred percent of these funds will be donated to ALSF. As a token of appreciation, app users who donate in-store or online will receive an offer for a buy one, get one free pretzel on their next Auntie Anne's purchase.

"Auntie Anne's was founded in 1988 on the principle of caring for others and we're proud to continue that mission today with our ongoing support of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation," said Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne's. "This year, supporting organizations like ALSF is even more important as their fundraising efforts have been dramatically impacted by the global pandemic. We're asking our guests to join us in funding research for childhood cancer by donating to ALSF in-stores or in our app this September. Plus, they'll receive a great offer when they donate so it's a win-win!"

"Auntie Anne's has always been an extremely generous partner, but we are especially grateful for their continued support this year. Pediatric cancer research depends on organizations like ours to fund new cures and less toxic treatments. Through campaigns with partners like Auntie Anne's, we are able to raise awareness of and funds for childhood cancer research," said Liz Scott, Alex's Mom and Co-Executive Director of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. "Together, we can find cures and end childhood cancer."

Additionally, Auntie Anne's is adding a new collection of pretzel and lemon-inspired clothing and accessories to their online Threadless shop. Fans can purchase these unique designs to showcase their love of pretzels and support for ALSF, as all profits from collection sales are donated to ALSF.

To find an Auntie Anne's location near you to donate to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, please visit order.auntieannes.com.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists, and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's® stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup, and catering in the Pretzel Perks app. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation:

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $200 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

CONTACT: Elisabeth O'Neill, [email protected]



SOURCE Auntie Anne's