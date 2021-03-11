Auntie Anne's® and Coca-Cola® are Bringing the Action Home with Ways to Win Pretzels All Tournament Long

"Nothing pairs better with game-watching than golden brown, freshly baked pretzels! Knowing how much fans missed their favorite tournament last year, it was important that we celebrate its return in a big way," said Cynthia Liu, Vice President of Marketing, Auntie Anne's. "At Auntie Anne's, we're all about turning a simple moment into one that's simply unforgettable. We're thrilled to offer fans more ways to celebrate the tournament all in the comfort of their home."

Everyone can get in on the action by trying their luck with three ways to score:

Buckets for Buckets Sweepstakes - This year, Auntie Anne's is prepared to give away up to 5,000 pretzel buckets with the Buckets for Buckets Sweepstakes.

For every basket scored throughout the entire tournament, Auntie Anne's will give away one bucket of freshly baked Pretzel Nuggets or Mini Pretzel Dogs to a Pretzel Perks member – no b-ball skills required.

tournament, Auntie Anne's will give away one bucket of freshly baked Pretzel Nuggets or Mini Pretzel Dogs to a Pretzel Perks member – no b-ball skills required. Yes, we mean every. single. basket. If past tournaments are any indication, that's potentially up to 5,000 free pretzel buckets.

Pretzel Perks members will be automatically entered to win a Pretzel Bucket – just download the app and create a free Pretzel Perks account before the final buzzer of the championship game for a chance to score. *

Play to Win: Basketball Buckets Challenge Mobile Game - In partnership with Coca-Cola®, Auntie Anne's is giving fans a chance to virtually shoot and score for themselves right in their living room on their smartphone with the Basketball Buckets Challenge.

From March 11 to April 8 , guests who purchase Auntie Anne's Basketball Buckets in-store and online can shoot and score for a chance to win instantly* after signing up at Coke.com/Rewards.

, guests who purchase Auntie Anne's Basketball Buckets in-store and online can shoot and score for a chance to win instantly* after signing up at Coke.com/Rewards. The rules are simple: scan the code on the Basketball Bucket backboard to play the Auntie Anne's and Coca-Cola Basketball Buckets Challenge Mobile Game. Shoot pretzel nuggets into a basketball hoop (virtually of course) to score as many baskets as you can in 15 seconds to see if you've instantly won fun – not to mention delicious – prizes, including a small Coca-Cola fountain soda, an Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel, or a $0 delivery fee on an Auntie Anne's order through DoorDash.**

delivery fee on an Auntie Anne's order through DoorDash.** For more information on how to play and win, visit AuntieAnnes.com/Basketball-Buckets. Basketball Buckets are available at participating stores nationwide.

Pretzel Deals all Tournament Long - Win or lose, pretzel lovers can score bucket specials all tournament long that will taste just as good as sitting courtside feels:***

Free Throw Bucket Special: One limited edition Basketball Bucket (any variety Pretzel Nuggets or Mini Pretzel Dogs) and 2 Medium Drinks (Coca-Cola Fountain Soda or Original Lemonade). SRP $21.99 (pricing varies per location).

One limited edition Basketball Bucket (any variety Pretzel Nuggets or Mini Pretzel Dogs) and 2 Medium Drinks (Coca-Cola Fountain Soda or Original Lemonade). SRP (pricing varies per location). The 3-Pointer Special: Three limited edition Basketball Buckets – one bucket each of Original Pretzel Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, and Mini Pretzel Dogs. SRP: $54.99 (pricing varies per location)

Three limited edition Basketball Buckets – one bucket each of Original Pretzel Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, and Mini Pretzel Dogs. SRP: (pricing varies per location) Free Delivery: On select game days throughout the tournament, get free delivery when you order in the Pretzel Perks app or order.auntieannes.com. Offer applies on March 18-22 , March 27-30 , and April 3-5 .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins on 3/11/21 at 8:01am ET and ends on 4/5/21 at 11:59pm. Open to legal U.S. residents 13 years or older. Must be an Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks member. Prizes require a smart phone and use of the Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks app to redeem. See Official Rules at https://www.auntieannes.com/basketball-buckets/terms including additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs and complete details. Odd of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Auntie Anne's Franchisor SPV LLC 5620 Glenridge Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30342

**NO PURCHASE OR SCAN NECESSARY. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF the 50 U.S. (or D.C.), 13 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Must have a Coca-Cola account. Instant Win Game ends 4/8/21 at 12:59 p.m. ET. Some prizes require a smart phone and use of the Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks app to redeem. LIMITED EDITION BASKETBALL BUCKET AT PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. For rules, free method of entry, prize descriptions, odds disclosure, and complete details, visit coke.com/auntieannes. Sponsor: The Coca-Cola Company, One Coca–Cola Plaza, Atlanta, GA 30313.

***Basketball Buckets are available at participating stores nationwide. Free delivery is automatically applied to qualifying mobile orders of $12+, valid at participating stores on March 18-22, March 27-30 and April 3-5.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists, and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's® stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup, and catering in the Pretzel Perks app. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About The Coca-Cola Company:

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. Our portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and other sparkling soft drinks. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Allison+Partners

Elisabeth O'Neill

[email protected]

SOURCE Auntie Anne's

Related Links

http://AuntieAnnes.com

