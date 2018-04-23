Auntie Anne's Announces "For the Love of Pretzels" Collection

All profits from the "For the Love of Pretzels" Collection will be donated to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), Auntie Anne's national charitable partner. ALSF's mission is to change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer. Since establishing a partnership with ALSF in September 2011, Auntie Anne's has raised more than $3.7 million to fund childhood cancer research.

"Over the last 30 years, we've established deep connections with our loyal fans worldwide," said Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne's. "Now, for the first time, those fans can showcase their love for Auntie Anne's by wearing our clothing while also contributing to the fight against childhood cancer. This is going to be a ton of fun for a great cause."

Fans can visit auntieannes.threadless.com to purchase items from the "For the Love of Pretzels" Collection. The e-store is hosted by Threadless, an online creative community helping art unknowns become art totally-knowns. The collection features men's, women's, and children's clothing, as well as shoes from Bucketfeet and a variety of lifestyle accessories including phone cases, water bottles, mugs, shower and bath gear, and more. The "For the Love of Pretzels" Collection starts at $13.

Auntie Anne's teamed up with the following designers to create the "For the Love of Pretzels" Collection:

Mike Perry Studio: Mike created the hand-painted "Auntie Packs" (fanny packs) which are only available via social media giveaway. Mike is an illustrator in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Huebucket: Bangkok -based Chalermphol Harnchakkham designed the collection of Pretzel Pug Yoga items. Chalermphol is a self-taught illustrator whose unique work is inspired by pugs, French bulldogs and his dreams.

-based Chalermphol Harnchakkham designed the collection of Pretzel Pug Yoga items. Chalermphol is a self-taught illustrator whose unique work is inspired by pugs, French bulldogs and his dreams. Rick Crane : Rick made the Pretzel Heaven products and is inspired by nature and minimalist designs.

: Rick made the Pretzel Heaven products and is inspired by nature and minimalist designs. Daniel Allen Stevens : Daniel, a graphic designer and illustrator, produced the print for A Twisted Day.

: Daniel, a graphic designer and illustrator, produced the print for A Twisted Day. Luis Romero : Luis, creator of the Pretzels Forever design, is inspired by his childhood in Panama and his adulthood in Chicago .

: Luis, creator of the Pretzels Forever design, is inspired by his childhood in and his adulthood in . Shawnimals: Shawn designed the Pretzels for Everyone print and has also created a number of public art displays in his hometown of Chicago and around the world.

To add to the National Pretzel Day celebration, on April 26 Auntie Anne's is distributing a special offer for My Pretzel Perks members: buy any variety of pretzel, get a free handmade classic pretzel. The offer will be available for members in the rewards section of the app and is valid from April 26 – April 29.

For the latest "For the Love of Pretzels" Collection news, including an opportunity to win one-of-a-kind hand-painted "Auntie Packs," follow the brand on Twitter @AuntieAnnes, on Instagram @AuntieAnnesPretzels, and on Facebook at Facebook.com/AuntieAnnesPretzels. To get exclusive offers and information before anyone else, download the Auntie Anne's My Pretzel Perks app.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With more than 1,700 locations in 48 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To receive the latest offers – including a free pretzel for your birthday – download the My Pretzel Perks app.

