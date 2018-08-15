Auntie Anne's® Celebrates Fall with the Return of Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets

"Nothing says 'fall' like Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets," said Marcel Nahm, Auntie Anne's vice president of marketing. "At Auntie Anne's, we love bringing innovative flavors to pretzel lovers nationwide and are excited to usher in pumpkin spice season with the return of this fan favorite."

To take this treat to the next level, pair Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets with Auntie Anne's Light Cream Cheese or Sweet Glaze dips. A Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets purchase will allow guests to earn points towards the redemption of free pretzels and signature Auntie Anne's items through the My Pretzel Perks app , available for free download in Apple's App Store® and Android's Google Play® Store. Members also receive free pretzels on their birthday, exclusive offers, and information about fresh, new products.

Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets will be available in stores nationwide, while supplies last. To find an Auntie Anne's location near you, please visit auntieannes.com/locations .

