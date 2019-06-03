Auntie Anne's® Celebrates National Best Friends Day with new BFF DoorDash® to Offer Besties Everywhere $0 Delivery Fees All Weekend Long

LANCASTER, Pa., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate National Best Friends Day this Saturday, June 8, with a sweet – or salty – treat with your BFF. In partnership with its new best friend DoorDash®, Auntie Anne's®, the world's largest pretzel franchise, is celebrating the bestie-loving holiday by offering $0 delivery fees on Auntie Anne's orders of $10 or more from June 7-9, 2019 with promo code BFFDAY.

"We're excited to partner with DoorDash to celebrate National Best Friends Day as another opportunity to bring pretzel snacks to the people," said Marcel Nahm, Auntie Anne's Vice President of Marketing. "With $0 delivery fees on Auntie Anne's orders through DoorDash all weekend long, it's the perfect occasion to satisfy your cravings for some pretzels and lemonade with your best friend."

Order from a participating Auntie Anne's location near you. You can also celebrate #NationalBestFriendDay with Auntie Anne's on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Auntie Anne's will continue its new partnership with DoorDash past National Best Friends Day to bring fresh-made pretzels to consumers across the country.

Auntie Anne's hand-rolled soft pretzels come freshly-baked in a variety of flavors including Original, Cinnamon Sugar, Sweet Almond, Sour Cream & Onion, Roasted Garlic & Parmesan, and Pepperoni. For guests on-the-go, Auntie Anne's offers portable Pretzel Nuggets, Pretzel Dogs, and Mini Pretzel Dogs. With seven dipping sauces and a variety of drinks to accompany each pretzel, Auntie Anne's is bound to hit the spot any time, any day.

