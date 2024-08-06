Auntie Anne's Launches Knead - An Exclusive Fragrance Inspired by the Pretzel Brand's Signature Aroma

The brand's buttery, pretzel scented perfume will be available for purchase starting August 13

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auntie Anne's is bottling the aroma of its freshly-baked pretzels with an exclusive new fragrance, Knead. The perfume transforms the iconic aroma fans love into a wearable scent infused with notes of buttery dough, salt and a hint of sweetness. Each spritz evokes the experience of passing an Auntie Anne's store and inhaling the nostalgic aroma of their pretzels.

"There are few scents more recognizable than the aroma of Auntie Anne's," said Julie Younglove-Webb, Chief Brand Officer at Auntie Anne's. "Smell is a special and powerful sense. Over the years, fans have shared their memories and experiences that began with just a whiff of our pretzels. We've bottled that moment and can't wait for fans to enjoy it in a whole new way."

To celebrate the launch of Knead, the brand is opening New York's first Pretzel Parfumerie on August 13 at 433 Broadway in Soho, New York. Open from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Auntie Anne's fans will be the first to enjoy the Knead fragrance while immersing themselves in a sensory experience. Visitors will receive a complimentary tote bag* along with an Auntie Anne's Original Pretzel**, and customers who purchase Knead can take home an additional swag item of their choice.***

Knead is available in 1 ounce and 3.4 ounce bottles for $25 and $45, respectively. For those unable to attend the New York pop-up, Auntie Anne's signature fragrance will be available for purchase the following morning, August 14, at auntieannes.com/knead.

If the craving arises to snack on a freshly-baked pretzel, or for more information on Auntie Anne's, please visit AuntieAnnes.com and connect with Auntie Anne's on TikTok ( @auntieannes ), Instagram ( @auntieannespretzels ), and Facebook ( @auntieannespretzels ).

About Auntie Anne's

With over 2,000 locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries as of March 31, 2024, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists, and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's® stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup, and catering in the Pretzel Perks app. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow us on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

