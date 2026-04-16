Auntie Anne's® Celebrates National Pretzel Day with Free Pretzels for All and the Debut of the Exclusive Golden Pretzel Pass

The iconic pretzel brand invites rewards members to enjoy a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel on April 26, while offering super-fans a chance to snag a full year of snacking.

ATLANTA, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auntie Anne's, one of the seven iconic brands within the GoTo Foods portfolio, is turning National Pretzel Day on April 26 into a nationwide celebration by giving fans the choice of a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel, all day long, in-store and online through the Auntie Anne's Rewards App at participating locations.

Auntie Anne's National Pretzel Day Auntie Anne's Golden Pretzel Pass

But for those who believe one day of pretzels isn't enough, Auntie Anne's is delighting fans with its most exclusive offer yet: the Golden Pretzel Pass, the ultimate flex for pretzel super fans. The limited-edition pass scores passholders one pretzel per week for an entire year, meaning more warm, buttery goodness whenever the craving strikes. Starting on April 19, in advance of National Pretzel Day, pretzel enthusiasts can head to participating stores to purchase the Golden Pretzel Pass for $50 while supplies last to secure their year of pretzels.

"Because there's no better place to celebrate National Pretzel Day, in addition to a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel, we want to reward those that are true die-hard Auntie Anne's lovers by giving them the chance to snag a Golden Pretzel Pass for a full year of snacking," said Nathan Baldwin, Chief Brand Officer at Auntie Anne's. "It's our way of saying thank you and providing incredible value to the community that makes us their favorite snack destination every single day."

How to Celebrate National Pretzel Day at Auntie Anne's:

Free Pretzels for Everyone — On April 26, all new and existing loyalty members can redeem one free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel through the Auntie Anne's Rewards App.* The offer is available all day at participating locations, in store or online. Additional fees may apply for online orders.

— On April 26, all new and existing loyalty members can redeem one free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel through the Auntie Anne's Rewards App.* The offer is available all day at participating locations, in store or online. Additional fees may apply for online orders. Golden Pretzel Pass — For fans looking for more, the Golden Pretzel Pass will be available for purchase starting April 19, retailing for $50 at participating stores, while supplies last. Passholders must activate in the Auntie Anne's Rewards App to unlock one Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel** on activation day, then weekly for 52 consecutive weeks, an estimated value of over $250.

New guests can join Auntie Anne's rewards to take part in the National Pretzel Day festivities at https://www.auntieannes.com/rewards. To find an Auntie Anne's location near you, visit AuntieAnnes.com or follow the brand on Instagram (@auntieannespretzels), TikTok (@auntieannes), and Facebook (@auntieannespretzels).

*Must redeem in the Auntie Anne's Rewards App. Reward includes one (1) Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel (excluding taxes and fees). Limit one offer per person; single use. Must apply Reward at checkout. No substitutions; add-ons and extras may incur additional charge. Valid online and in-store at participating Auntie Anne's locations while supplies last. Service fee applies to online and in app orders, other fees and taxes may apply to all orders; see checkout for details. Not valid with any other offer or reward or third-party delivery. Void where prohibited.

** Activate your code in the Auntie Anne's Rewards app to get 1 Original Pretzel or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Reward on the day the code is entered, and then one per week for 52 consecutive weeks. One card per Rewards account. Must activate code in Rewards account by 12/31/26. No substitutions. Taxes and service fees may apply. Not combinable with other offers. See auntieannes.com/offers for full details. Fans don't have to be a loyalty member to buy it, but have to be a loyalty member to use it.

About Auntie Anne's®

Auntie Anne's® was founded in 1988 and is known for mixing, twisting, and baking pretzels to golden brown perfection in full view of guests. The stores can be found in malls, outlet centers, universities, airports, select Walmart- locations, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. As of March 29, 2026, there are more than 2,100 locations in 49 states and 28 countries and territories. Fans can now order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup and catering through the Auntie Anne's Rewards app. Join Auntie Anne's rewards for special offers. For more information, visit auntieannes.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

SOURCE Auntie Anne's