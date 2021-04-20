Auntie Anne's Celebrates National Pretzel Day with Free Pretzels, Fun Pretzel Facts, and a Week Filled with Delicious Deals and Prizes

ATLANTA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't get it twisted! In honor of National Pretzel Day on April 26, Auntie Anne's® , the world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, is comin' in freshly baked and FREE. All National Pretzel Day long, everyone's favorite soft pretzel brand is giving fans across the country free pretzels* – and continuing the celebration throughout the week with additional deals and prizes*.

To kick off the delicious day, Auntie Anne's took a look at America's pretzel snacking habits in order to answer a few burning questions: Classic Pretzels or Pretzel Nuggets? Original or Cinnamon Sugar? Sweet or savory dip? The results** might come as a surprise:

Reigning Pretzel Royalty: Step aside Classic Pretzel, you have been dethroned! Pretzel Nuggets are America's newest pretzel snack sweethearts; in fact, Original Pretzel Nuggets are the No. 1 ordered item on Auntie Anne's menu. Americans purchased more than 690 million total nuggets – that's more than double the population of the United States ! Cinnamon Sugar Nuggets and Original Classic Pretzels are tied for spots 2 and 3 in the U.S.

"Our fans look forward to National Pretzel Day and this year we knew we needed to go big and make it a week-long celebration," said Cynthia Liu, Vice President of Marketing, Auntie Anne's. "Whether you prefer salty or sweet, Nuggets or Classic Pretzels, are visiting us at our locations or prefer we come to you with delivery to your door, we have something for everyone and can't wait for our fans to enjoy their love of pretzels alongside us!"

Whether you're passionate about Nuggets, or you only have eyes for Classic Pretzels, Auntie Anne's is helping superfans celebrate all week long with deals* that make it easy to enjoy:

Free* Pretzels: Fans can enjoy a one Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel on National Pretzel Day! Just sign up through the Pretzel Perks app to receive and redeem the offer in-store. No purchase necessary.

Fans can enjoy a one Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel on National Pretzel Day! Just sign up through the to receive and redeem the offer in-store. No purchase necessary. Free Prizes : Auntie Anne's will also be hosting contests on Instagram from April 26 – April 30 . Five different winners will be selected daily to win free pretzels for a year just by commenting on the post!

: Auntie Anne's will also be hosting contests on from – . Five different winners will be selected daily to win free pretzels for a year just by commenting on the post! $0 Delivery Fee: Free Pretzel Monday turns into Free Delivery Week! All week long (4/26-4/30), Auntie Anne's is offering $0 delivery fee on orders $12+ when ordered through the Pretzel Perks app.

** Pretzel Data: Pretzel data is based on Auntie Anne's 2019 sales data.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists, and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's® stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup, and catering in the Pretzel Perks app. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

