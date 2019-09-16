Auntie Anne's® Celebrates Oktoberfest With Catering 'Prost Package'

"Oktoberfest is one of our favorite times of year because there's no better pairing than pretzels and beer," said Danika Brown, Auntie Anne's Director of Growth Initiatives. "We're excited to again offer our 'Prost Package' to help our fans achieve the ultimate Oktoberfest spread when gathering to celebrate with family, friends, and co-workers."

The 'Prost Package,' includes one bucket of Mini Pretzel Dogs, one bucket of Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, 12 Original Pretzels, and 12 assorted dips. Serving about 25 people, this catering deal offers the best of the best pretzel snacks from Auntie Anne's at a value. The 'Prost Package' will be available between September 16 and November 3, 2019.

As an added celebration, fans who place an online catering order of $75 or more get $15 off when using the promo code PROST at checkout.

For more information and to place an order, visit AuntieAnnes.com/Oktoberfest.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With more than 1,800 locations in 48 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzels for catering through AuntieAnnes.com/catering. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To receive the latest offers – including a free pretzel for your birthday – download the My Pretzel Perks app.

PR Contact:

Ashley Kraynak

646-428-0619

auntieannes@allisonpr.com

SOURCE Auntie Anne's