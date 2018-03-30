Auntie Anne's Heavenly Scent Now Available Sans Pretzel

Freshly Baked is reminiscent of the Original Pretzel and the buttery scent that everyone associates with Auntie Anne's. This product has strong nostalgic qualities and users should be ready for a walk down memory lane.

Salty features calming properties and is recommended for those seeking comfort and Zen.

Cinnamon Twist uses a proprietary blend of cinnamon and sugar. This classic sweet pretzel scent will bring a smile to every face. Recommended use is for those seeking happiness, laughter, and indulgence.

"At Auntie Anne's, we're proud that our scent elicits happiness in pretzel lovers everywhere," said Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne's. "We always want to give our fans what they want, and given how trendy essential oils are right now, we thought there was no better way to satisfy the pretzel-loving public than with products modeled after our signature offerings."

"House of A" Heavenly Scent Essential Pretzel Oils will be available at HouseOfA.co. All Heavenly Scent Essential Pretzel Oils are 100% pure therapeutic grade: no fillers, synthetics, additives, bases or carriers added. Additional benefits include an improved palate, a catatonic state of bliss, relaxation and in rare cases, even increased spousal attraction.

For the latest information about "House of A" Heavenly Scent Essential Pretzel Oils, other products and company news, follow the brand on Twitter @AuntieAnnes, on Instagram @AuntieAnnesPretzels, and on Facebook at Facebook.com/AuntieAnnesPretzels. To get exclusive offers and information before anyone else, download the Auntie Anne's My Pretzel Perks app.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With more than 1,700 locations in 48 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To receive the latest offers – including a free pretzel for your birthday – download the My Pretzel Perks app.

"House of A" Essential Pretzel Oils is a faux brand created solely for April Fools' Day. There is no actual production or sale of essential oils by Auntie Anne's. We recommend consuming pretzels, not rubbing them on your skin and hair as a substitute.

