Auntie Anne's® New Pretzel Rollups Are A Meat, Cheese and Pretzel Trifecta!

Available in Turkey & Cheddar and Bacon & Cheddar, these hearty, tasty, and easy-to-eat freshly baked items offer a fun twist on lunchtime classics. Auntie Anne's Pretzel Rollups include melty cheddar cheese, your choice of turkey or bacon, all rolled up in soft pretzel dough, baked golden brown and packed with 10 grams of protein. Perfect for pairing with your favorite dips and beverages, Pretzel Rollups are the delicious mealtime solution you didn't know you were missing, no prep or stress required. And with delivery available through the Pretzel Perks app and Auntie Anne's website , it's quick and easy to order Pretzel Rollups to your home or office.

"With schedules more varied than ever, we understand how difficult it can be to find time to prepare, and sometimes even just eat, meals amid busy days," said Cynthia Liu, Vice President of Marketing at Auntie Anne's. "With our new Pretzel Rollups, fans can now turn to us for the pretzel flavor they know and love, with a delicious and hearty twist whenever hunger strikes. We're happy to provide fans a way to enjoy their favorite golden brown pretzels for meals and snacks!"

From now until April 25, 2021, pretzel fans can shake up their mealtime with Pretzel Rollups at participating Auntie Anne's locations nationwide or through the Pretzel Perks app for delivery, in-store pickup, or curbside to-go (where available). And to ensure you never miss a meal, available every day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (local time), you can get two Pretzel Rollups for $6 (plus taxes and fees) when you order in the Pretzel Perks app. Offer valid until 4/25/21. To find an Auntie Anne's location near you, visit order.auntieannes.com.

With locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists, and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's® stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup, and catering in the Pretzel Perks app. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

