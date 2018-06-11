Auntie Anne's® Partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Seventh Year in Quest to End Childhood Cancer

From today through August 12, pretzel lovers can give the gift of hope by purchasing a pretzel ribbon for $1. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the pretzel ribbons will be donated to ALSF. As a token of appreciation, guests who purchase a pretzel ribbon will receive a coupon for $1 off their next Auntie Anne's purchase.

Auntie Anne's is also supporting ALSF through its "For the Love of Pretzels" Collection, a bold, graphic design-inspired line of clothing and accessories. All profits from collection sales are donated to ALSF. Since launching on National Pretzel Day – April 26th – the collection has raised more than $1,600. For a chance to win "For the Love of Pretzels" Collection swag, and even free pretzels for a year, fans can text PRETZEL" to 26739. Terms and conditions can be viewed here.

"Caring for others has been a core value of Auntie Anne's since 'Auntie' Anne Beiler's first farmers market stand in 1988," said Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne's. "As Auntie Anne's turns 30 this year, it's important that we continue to remain true to our foundational principles. We're honored to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and their fight to end childhood cancer."

"Auntie Anne's has been an extremely generous partner over the last seven years. From in-store fundraisers to the 'For the Love of Pretzels' Collection, they have always found creative ways to raise money and awareness. We are grateful for this partnership and looking forward to what is sure to be another successful campaign with Auntie Anne's," said Liz and Jay Scott, Co-Executive Directors of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Auntie Anne's and ALSF share a similar history. Both started as single stands in southeastern Pennsylvania, and against impossibly long odds, grew to become international ventures with millions of dedicated supporters. Working together, they hope to raise more than $550,000 this summer to fight childhood cancer.

To find an Auntie Anne's location near you to purchase a pretzel ribbon for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, please visit auntieannes.com/locations.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With more than 1,800 locations in 48 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra "Alex" Scott (1996-2004). In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced that she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement, complete with thousands of supporters across the country carrying on her legacy of hope. To date, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 charity, has raised more than $150 million toward fulfilling Alex's dream of finding a cure, funding over 800 pediatric cancer research projects nationally. In addition, ALSF provides support to families affected by childhood cancer through programs such as Travel For Care and SuperSibs. For more information on Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

Media Contact:

Chas Kurtz

Auntie Anne's

Public Relations Manager

ckurtz@auntieannes.com

(717) 435-1561

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auntie-annes-partners-with-alexs-lemonade-stand-foundation-for-seventh-year-in-quest-to-end-childhood-cancer-300662658.html

SOURCE Auntie Anne's

Related Links

http://AuntieAnnes.com

