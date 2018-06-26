Auntie Anne's® Pretzel Nation Creation Votes are in, and Birthday Cake Takes the Cake - Literally

"The second annual Pretzel Nation Creation competition has been the icing on the cake for our 30th birthday celebration," said Meredith Wenz, Auntie Anne's director of marketing. "It's fitting that our fans marked the occasion by choosing the Birthday Cake Pretzel. It's going to be a pretzel unlike any other, and I invite all of you to stop by your local Auntie Anne's to try it this fall."

An initial request for birthday-inspired flavors on social media last month generated more 650 suggestions. Online voting took place at PretzelNationCreation.com from June 19 – 25. The apple didn't fall far from the Birthday Cake-winning tree in this competition, with Caramel Apple Crème Brûlée finishing in a close second, just 662 votes behind. Bringing up the rear was Lemonade Cake with only 7,211 votes. The final tally:

Birthday Cake : 79,641 votes

: 79,641 votes Caramel Apple Crème Brûlée : 78,979 votes

: 78,979 votes Red Velvet Cheesecake : 38,154 votes

: 38,154 votes Cookies & Cream : 31,245 votes

: 31,245 votes Tiramisu : 16,542 votes

: 16,542 votes Chocolate Coconut : 16,191 votes

: 16,191 votes Pineapple Upside Down Cake : 15,121 votes

: 15,121 votes Chocolate Covered Cherry : 9,314 votes

: 9,314 votes Cotton Candy : 8,748 votes

: 8,748 votes Lemonade Cake: 7,211 votes

Last year's inaugural Pretzel Nation Creation crowned Sriracha as the winner, and now the new Birthday Cake Pretzel will join other delicious Auntie Anne's offerings, including Original, Cinnamon Sugar, Pepperoni and more. For updated details about when the new pretzel will be available, visit AuntieAnnes.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With more than 1,800 locations in 48 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To receive the latest offers – including a free pretzel for your birthday – download the My Pretzel Perks app.

Media Contact:

Chas Kurtz

Auntie Anne's

Public Relations Manager

ckurtz@auntieannes.com

(717) 435-1561

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auntie-annes-pretzel-nation-creation-votes-are-in-and-birthday-cake-takes-the-cake--literally-300672424.html

SOURCE Auntie Anne's