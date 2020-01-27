Auntie Anne's® Releases Game Day Pretzel Pack with Limited-Edition Snack Stadium for the Big Game

The Snack Stadium, a mini-football field display, can hold your favorite bite-size pretzels. It'll complete your game day tablescape by adding some fun to the party. Whether you're craving Mini Pretzel Dogs, sweet Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, or want to keep it classic with Original Pretzel Nuggets, this pretzel pack will prove you are the real MVP of game day snacks.

"We know that for many people, game day is as much about the food as the football," said Danika Brown, Auntie Anne's Director of Growth Initiatives. "That's why we're excited to offer our Game Day Pretzel Pack featuring our limited-edition Snack Stadium, which creates a fun way for everyone to enjoy watching the game with their favorite pretzel snacks."

The Game Day Pretzel Pack includes two Pretzel Buckets of any variety, 10 assorted dips, and a free Snack Stadium holder with every purchase (while supplies last). The deal is available at participating stores nationwide and online through select delivery vendors, now through February 2, 2020.

For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To find an Auntie Anne's location near you, visit auntieannes.com/locations.

About Auntie Anne's:

With more than 1,800 locations in 48 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzels for catering and delivery. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To receive the latest offers – including a free pretzel for your birthday – download the My Pretzel Perks app.

Media Contact:

Allison + Partners

Elisabeth O'Neill

AuntieAnnes@allisonpr.com

SOURCE Auntie Anne's

Related Links

https://www.auntieannes.com

