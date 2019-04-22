Auntie Anne's® Showers Pretzel Love this National Pretzel Day with Buy One, Get One Free Pretzels and Shower Curtain Launch

"At Auntie Anne's, National Pretzel Day is the best day of the year," said Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne's. "That's why we couldn't be more thrilled to offer a pretzel BOGO to fans, while also launching a fun offering as part of our larger Threadless collection, which donates 100% of sales to our charity partner, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation."

To receive the BOGO, pretzel lovers should visit AuntieAnnes.com/National-Pretzel-Day. The deal will also be available in the Pretzel Perks app for account users. As an added celebration, Auntie Anne's fans can also receive $25 off $100 online catering orders only with promo code NPD25, valid through Friday, April 26.

Auntie Anne's hand-rolled soft pretzels come freshly-baked in a variety of flavors including Original, Cinnamon Sugar, Sweet Almond, Sour Cream & Onion, Roasted Garlic & Parmesan, and Pepperoni. For guests on-the-go, Auntie Anne's offers portable Pretzel Nuggets, Pretzel Dogs, and Mini Pretzel Dogs. With seven dipping sauces and a variety of drinks to accompany each pretzel, Auntie Anne's is bound to hit the spot any time, any day.

To find an Auntie Anne's location, visit auntieannes.com/locations. For more on Auntie Anne's "For the Love of Pretzels" collection, which launched last year for the brand's 30th birthday and features artist-designed clothing, home goods and accessories, visit auntieannes.threadless.com.

With more than 1,800 locations in 48 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To receive the latest offers – including a free pretzel for your birthday – download the My Pretzel Perks app.

