Auntie Anne's® to Deliver Freshly Baked Love Every Day This Week

From February 10-13, Auntie Anne's and DoorDash will help you show the pretzel lover in your life that you care – whether you're celebrating your parents, kids, coworkers, gal pals, or you're looking to spoil your S.O. – with deals that include:

Monday, February 10 : Family Love – Remind mom and dad how much they mean to you, or surprise your little one with a sweet treat, with $2 off orders of $14 or more. Use promo code 'FAMLOVE' at checkout on the DoorDash website or app to redeem offer.

– Remind mom and dad how much they mean to you, or surprise your little one with a sweet treat, with off orders of or more. Use promo code 'FAMLOVE' at checkout on the DoorDash website or app to redeem offer. Tuesday, February 11 : Sibling Love – Send your sib some pretzel love, or share one together, with a $0 delivery fee on orders of $14 or more.

– Send your sib some pretzel love, or share one together, with a delivery fee on orders of or more. Wednesday, February 12 : Coworker Appreciation – Help your coworkers make it through the hump day slump with 14% off your pretzel purchase, no minimum required. Use promo code 'COWORKER' at checkout on the DoorDash website or app to redeem offer.

– Help your coworkers make it through the hump day slump with 14% off your pretzel purchase, no minimum required. Use promo code 'COWORKER' at checkout on the DoorDash website or app to redeem offer. Thursday, February 13 : Galentine's Day – Enjoy a night in with the girls! Pro tip: Original Pretzel Nuggets pair perfectly with a dry rosé. Get a $0 delivery fee with the purchase of any Pretzel Bucket. Use promo code 'GALENTINE' at checkout on the DoorDash website or app to redeem offer.

The week will wrap up with a special twist – literally! On Friday, February 14, Auntie Anne's will offer an in-store Buy One Get One Free (BOGO) on Heart-Shaped Pretzels for Pretzel Perk app users, available in fan favorites, Original or Cinnamon Sugar.

"We're thrilled to give pretzel lovers everywhere so many ways to celebrate all the different loved ones in their lives this Valentine's Day," said Marcel Nahm, Auntie Anne's Vice President of Marketing. "In partnership with DoorDash, we're playing cupid with freshly baked pretzels deals every day of Valentine's week."

For a list of all deals, visit AuntieAnnes.com/Valentines. Select delivery promotions are available through DoorDash* with participating stores nationwide, now through February 13, 2020. Heart-Shaped Pretzels are only available on February 14, 2020 at participating stores nationwide. To find an Auntie Anne's location near you, visit auntieannes.com/locations.

*Additional terms and promotional details found here: https://dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions

About Auntie Anne's:

With more than 1,800 locations in 48 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzels for catering and delivery. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To receive the latest offers – including a free pretzel for your birthday – download the My Pretzel Perks app.

About DoorDash:

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

Media Contact:

Allison + Partners

Elisabeth O'Neill

AuntieAnnes@allisonpr.com

SOURCE Auntie Anne's

Related Links

http://AuntieAnnes.com

