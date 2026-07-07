Aura Appoints Steven Young Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, a leading AI-powered online safety solution for individuals and families, today announced the appointment of Steven Young as Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Young will report to Thomas Clayton, President and COO of Aura, and will partner closely with Aura's product development team to drive the next phase of growth at the company.

Aura aims to empower communities with lifetime digital protection for everything that matters most– from real-time threat detection and financial alerts to tools that help parents protect their kids from predators, cyberbullying, and tech-driven mental health risks. As the company advances AI-centric solutions to fortify protection, enhance accuracy and reduce friction for customers, Young's core focus will be on engaging customers and driving adoption of these cutting-edge services, which will redefine expectations for the online safety industry.

"Steven is joining our team at a defining moment at Aura, as we expand into new markets, scale our operations, and set a new standard for what it means to protect people across the boundaries of work, school, and home," said Tom Clayton, President and COO of Aura. "He will play a pivotal role in helping Aura bring to life the possibilities for AI-centric online security and wellbeing services, helping us deepen our connection with our customers and engage new communities."

Young has a wealth of experience driving growth, product marketing, customer lifecycle, brand marketing, public relations, social media marketing and business development. Most recently, he served as CMO at Poshmark, the leading U.S. social commerce platform. In his role, Young supported the public listing of Poshmark on the NASDAQ in 2021, launched the Poshmark brand into new global markets, and supported the company through its acquisition by Naver Corp in January 2023.

"I've spent my career building memorable consumer brands and creating categories that didn't exist before," said Young. "In a world where digital threats are outpacing people's ability to protect themselves, Aura is solving one of the most consequential problems families face today– keeping them safe. The company has all the ingredients to be the defining brand in digital safety globally. I'm here to make sure the brand presence matches the impact Aura already delivers."

Prior to Poshmark, Young was the VP of Growth at Grubhub, the leading U.S. online and mobile food ordering company. During his 7-year tenure, he managed the company's customer and market level growth programs, driving double digit growth year-over-year. Young has also held leadership positions at DIRECTV, American Express, Endurance International Group and Puma Sports.

Young has an undergraduate degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

About Aura

Aura is an award winning online safety solution for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids, or your aging loved ones, Aura meets your needs at every stage of life. From real-time threat detection and scam alerts to tools that help parents protect their kids from predators, cyberbullying, and tech-driven mental health risks, Aura empowers families to thrive in the digital world. Learn more at aura.com.

SOURCE Aura