Aura Business Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX to Close The Unmanaged Device Security Gap

Integrating Aura Business for MSPs into TD SYNNEX's North American partner network will provide MSPs

a solution to help protect businesses from BYOD-related security incidents

BOSTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Business, providers of a new identity-centric BYOD security solution designed to protect businesses and employees, today announced a partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This partnership will provide access to Aura Business across TD SYNNEX's network of resellers and MSPs, enabling MSPs to secure access to corporate systems from employee-owned devices, without managing the device itself or accessing personal data.

New research from Omdia found that among MSP clients, demand for BYOD management is high, with 65% of MSPs stating they are fielding client requests for these services. And, the risk is clear — 55% of MSPs have experienced at least one BYOD-related security incident in the past 24 months. Yet only 24% of MSPs monitor employee-owned devices.

Further, the leading driver of BYOD-related security incidents have been identity-centric– credential theft, account compromise or phishing attempts, which happen outside traditional IT controls.

"The MSP security stack today has a major gap– the human element. But, identity protection is in Aura's DNA," said Jason Coville, head of the MSP business at Aura. "Our goal is to provide MSPs with a simpler way to protect their clients without adding complexity to their stack. By partnering with TD SYNNEX, we're able to deliver this unique adaptation of Aura's personal security suite, designed specifically to fit seamlessly into MSPs existing offerings and enable TD SYNNEX customers to close this unmanaged gap."

Aura Business complements existing IT security with an easy-to-deploy, identity-centric platform that helps close critical gaps in modern, distributed work environments. Built for MSPs, it secures access to corporate systems from employee-owned devices—without managing the device or accessing personal data—while providing partners centralized visibility and control through a simple, multi-tenant platform.

"At TD SYNNEX, we help our partners meet today's needs and prepare for what's next by bringing together our people and platforms to deliver a specialized experience," said Scott Young, SVP, Vendor Management, at TD SYNNEX. "By adding Aura Business to our portfolio, we're expanding the opportunities available to our ecosystem so customers can increase efficiencies, differentiate in the market and drive future growth."

TD SYNNEX customers can immediately access Aura Business through the TD SYNNEX marketplace. To learn more about how Aura Business helps protect employees and reduce identity-based risk, reach out to your TD SYNNEX representative or contact Aura Business at [email protected] or visit aura.com/msp.

About Aura

Aura is one of the fastest-growing online safety solutions for individuals, families and businesses. From real-time threat detection and scam alerts to tools that help parents protect their kids from predators, cyberbullying, and tech-driven mental health risks, Aura empowers families to thrive in the digital world.

Aura Business extends Aura's award-winning online safety platform to the workplace, helping MSPs and small businesses secure access on employee-owned devices with an identity-centric approach to BYOD security. Learn more at aura.com.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Aura