Aura Bolsters Board of Directors with Leaders from Technology, Security and Business

"We set out to build a board with a diverse mix of expertise, spanning a wide range of industries increasingly fueled by technology," said Sujay Jaswa, Chairman of Aura's Board and co-founder & managing partner of WndrCo. "The additions of Katzenberg, Cash and Ramzan will provide strong leadership, invaluable insights and effective governance to Aura."

"The extended expertise, guidance and counsel of Katzenberg, Cash and Ramzan will ensure that we are surrounded by a strong mix of key advisors to further the company's transformation," said Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO, Aura. "Drawing on decades of experience across technology, business and security, I am confident this group will help Aura win in this fast growing market."

Jeffrey Katzenberg is a serial entrepreneur and co-founder of WndrCo, a firm that invests in, develops and operates consumer technology businesses. Katzenberg brings decades of experience building and scaling successful corporations in industries such as entertainment, media and technology. Katzenberg built his career at Paramount Studios and Disney before co-founding DreamWorks SKG, where he grew the world's largest animation studio. DreamWorks Animation was ultimately sold to Comcast for $3.8 billion. In addition to his business acumen, Katzenberg brings a unique perspective on the digital security and privacy landscape, having previously taken a leading role advocating for the Stop Online Piracy Act, making him one of the few Hollywood executives that worked to broker a compromise with Silicon Valley regarding the threat of piracy.

As chief digital officer for RSA Security and chief technology officer of RSA's security business, Zulfikar Ramzan, has extensive experience leading cybersecurity innovation and organization-wide systems implementation. Dr. Ramzan's forward thinking and leadership in cybersecurity, security analytics, identity management, malware and big data, as well as his track record developing cutting-edge security product innovations through his role with RSA Labs, will augment and strengthen Aura's already deep bench of security expertise. Prior to his role with RSA, Dr. Ramzan served as CTO of Elastica (acquired by Blue Coat), chief scientist of Sourcefire (acquired by Cisco), and chief scientist of Immunet (acquired by Sourcefire). Ramzan holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where his doctoral advisor was Professor Ronald L. Rivest, co-founder of RSA Data Security.

James I. Cash brings extensive knowledge of information technology, including cyber security, strategic planning and international business operations to the Aura Board. Dr. Cash is the emeritus James E. Robison Professor of Business Administration, Harvard University, and was a member of the Harvard Business School faculty from July 1976 to October 2003 including serving as Chair of the MBA Program. He has served as a member of the boards of directors of Walmart, Microsoft, Chubb and General Electric. Dr. Cash currently owns The Cash Catalyst, LLC, a consulting company that provides development programs for executives interested in the intersection of technology and business strategy.

For more information about Aura's executive board and leadership team, visit www.aura.com/about .

Perspective from New Aura Board of Directors:

"Consumers today are spending almost every moment of the day on their devices and, as a result, their personal data, safety and security has never been more vulnerable. At the same time, all of us are being bombarded with identity theft, data hacks and internet scams, so it's no surprise consumers are growing more and more concerned. Aura's one-stop solution helps consumers restore their digital wellness by addressing all of their online safety needs simply and easily."

-- Jeffrey Katzenberg, Co-Founder & Managing Partner WndrCo

"Security has been a board level issue for enterprises around the world for several decades. But, the average consumer simply has not had the comprehensive tools they need to protect themselves against a rising threat of cyber-crime. Aura's solution brings consumers the set of tools they need through a simple, user-friendly platform."

-- Zulfikar Ramzan, Chief Digital Officer, RSA Security

"The trends are clear that the ever-increasing digitization of all aspects of our lives is driving explosive growth in online crime. By bringing individuals and families peace-of-mind that they are protected, Aura is tapping into an enormous market that will continue to grow."

-- James Cash, Harvard Business School, James E. Robinson Professor of Business Administration, Emeritus

ABOUT AURA

Aura is a mission-driven technology company dedicated to creating a safer internet for everyone. We believe that people should be able to live with the peace of mind that their identity, online accounts and devices will remain safe, private and protected, no matter where they go. With an easy to use, integrated suite of services trusted by millions, Aura makes comprehensive digital security accessible to all. Visit www.aura.com.

