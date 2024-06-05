Introducing Aura's Digital Parenthood Community

This first-of-its-kind, free online community will equip families with the resources and support they need to feel empowered and confident raising a connected generation

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, the all-in-one online safety solution for individuals and families, launched its Digital Parenthood Community, accessible via DigitalParenthood.com. This free online community is designed to support and empower families by providing easy access to tools, resources and expertise as parents navigate the challenges and opportunities of raising a connected generation.

"As a father of four, I love the way technology creates opportunities for my kids to connect, learn and explore, but it also comes with its own set of risks and challenges that, as a parent, can be overwhelming," said Hari Ravichandran, Aura Founder and CEO. "I found myself looking for a space where I could trust the information provided came from qualified experts and where I could connect with other parents going through the same developmental challenges I was facing, but it didn't exist, so we got to work building it."

Through the platform, parents will have direct access to informative content from Aura's Digital Parenthood Coalition partners, including Boston Children's Hospital, Common Sense Media, the American Academy of Pediatrics Center of Excellence on Social Media and Youth Mental Health, Joan Ganz Cooney Center at Sesame Workshop and more. These expert organizations will provide insight into the challenges of raising digitally native kids, such as how to have conversations about online predators, cyberbullying and social media. Parents can additionally submit a question within the community to receive an answer from a top expert in the Digital Parenthood Coalition.

"We are excited to lend our expertise to the parents who join the Digital Parenthood Community," said Dr. Michael Rich, Founder and Director of the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children's Hospital. "Our lab is dedicated to fostering healthy digital media experiences for young people and to providing trusted guidance to families. We're thrilled to be able to reach more people through Aura."

In the year ahead, the Digital Parenthood Community will introduce more exciting features to further enrich the community experience, providing additional tools and support for families.

To join the community, visit DigitalParenthood.com today to help further a national conversation around what it takes to raise a connected, informed, and empowered generation.

ABOUT AURA

Aura is one of the fastest growing online safety solutions for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids, or your aging loved ones, Aura can meet your needs at every stage of life. Customers trust Aura's simple interface to effortlessly safeguard the things they care about most. Through real-time monitoring and alerts, Aura helps detect and mitigate emerging online threats, such as scams, predators and cyberbullying. To discover how Aura is reshaping online safety for people everywhere, visit www.aura.com.

AURA'S DIGITAL PARENTHOOD INITIATIVE

Digital Parenthood is Aura's public commitment to starting a national conversation around healthy online behaviors for families. The time is now to examine the content consumed, discuss the social pressures kids face today, and give parents the tools they need to raise kids who can confidently and safely navigate the online world. To learn more, please visit DigitalParenthood.com.

