Aura Clinical Study to Explore the Impact of Technology on Military Children's Mental Health

In partnership with the Blue Star Families New England Chapter, Aura's research aims to uncover the impact of technology on military kids' mental health

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the leading AI-powered online safety platform for families, today announced an expansion of its TECHWISE clinical study (Technology Exposure and Child Health: Wellness Impact and Social Effects) in partnership with the Blue Star Families New England Chapter. The collaboration will focus on understanding how technology use affects the mental health and wellbeing of military children.

The CDC reports adolescents spend 7.5 hours a day in front of a screen. That's more than three months of the year. At the same time, we see expanding instances of sleep deprivation, reductions in physical activity and skyrocketing rates of mental health issues in children. This problem is likely particularly acute for military children who rely on technology to stay connected with distant friends and deployed parents or caregivers. In fact, one third of military teens report low mental wellbeing, compared to roughly 25% of teens in the general population, but the industry lacks the data to understand this issue.

Originally launched to study the relationship between technology exposure and child mental wellness, the TECHWISE study now extends its scope to include families connected to military service, exploring how digital life affects the well-being of kids growing up in these environments.

"Military families already shoulder incredible burdens as they navigate deployments, separation from loved ones and new community dynamics. The added threat of online exploitation only compounds those challenges," said Dr. Scott Kollins, Chief Medical Officer and TECHWISE research lead. "Our partnership with Blue Star Families allows us to leverage research-led insights that will help us understand tech's role in military kids' lives as we search for ways to better protect them from the dangers of the online world."

"Military families experience many of the same digital risks as civilian households, but their unique lifestyle often increases reliance on technology to stay connected with family and friends," said Emily Becher, Senior Director of Research and Evaluation at Blue Star Families. "Our Blue Star families have shared how they have been disproportionately targeted online, and how this impacts their kids. Through this research, we aim to better understand their experiences and develop resources that help protect and empower them as they navigate these digital spaces together."

Together, these efforts underscore Aura's commitment to protecting families both online and offline, using data, technology and partnerships to help people of all ages thrive in a connected world.

For more information about the TECHWISE Study and how to participate, please visit aura.com/techwise or contact us at [email protected].

About Aura Aura is one of the fastest-growing online safety solutions for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids or your aging loved ones, Aura meets your needs at every stage of life. From real-time threat detection and scam alerts to tools that help parents protect their kids from predators, cyberbullying and tech-driven mental health risks — Aura empowers families to thrive in the digital world. Learn more at Aura.com .

About Blue Star Families New England Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation's largest military and veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. A "blue star family" is the family of a currently serving military member, including active duty, National Guard, Reserve forces, and those transitioning out of service. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $336 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually through an expansive network of chapters and outposts.

Launched in July of 2022, the New England Chapter serves approximately 604,000+ active duty, Reserve, and Guard service members, Department of Defense (DoD) civilians, and veterans in the area. For more information, click here .

