Aura Expands into Enterprise Security with Industry Leading, Identity-Centric BYOD Offering

Enterprise attacks were once driven by software vulnerabilities, device compromise and system weaknesses, but today, employee identity compromise represents the leading driver of breaches. In the past year, 65% of breaches began with identity-based security compromises, such as phishing, social engineering and credential misuse.1

"Identity protection is in our DNA. Aura has spent years building AI-powered, all-in-one online protection for the whole family, and as identity-based risk grows in the enterprise, the opportunity was clear," said Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of Aura. "With a few small adaptations to our platform, we could put our award-winning personal security offerings to work protecting the employee behind the device, unlocking an entirely new market for Aura."

Traditionally enterprise security offerings have focused on hardware management and system access controls, but they don't provide support for the human risk factors. Those factors have been left to employee education programs. Aura Business complements traditional security offerings by providing employees with a solution that helps individuals improve their own online safety practices — addressing credential theft, phishing and user-driven risk that live outside traditional IT controls.

Aura Business builds upon the company's enterprise go-to-market, which consists of its employee benefits offering, distributed exclusively through MetLife, and direct partnerships, which represented more than 30% of Aura's revenue in 2025.2

Market Debut: Aura Business for MSPs

Aura has begun rolling out Aura Business with an offering specifically designed to meet the needs of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) operating IT environments for small and medium sized businesses.

Among MSPs, the primary unmanaged risk factor they are facing is identity-based compromise tied to BYOD security. New research from analyst firm Omdia3 found that among MSP clients, demand for BYOD management is high, with 65% of MSPs stating they are fielding client requests for these services. And, the risk is clear — 55% of MSPs have experienced at least one BYOD-related security incident in the past 24 months. Of those who had experienced a BYOD-related security incident, credential theft or account compromise was the most common cause (45%), followed closely by email or messaging compromise — primarily phishing (42%).

Traditional device-management offerings have fallen short, creating operational complexity and exposing MSPs to liability, which results in the MSPs choosing not to offer any personal device management at all. Aura Business for MSPs allows MSPs to manage secure access to their client's IT infrastructure, without requiring invasive control or complex deployment.

How it Works

Aura Business for MSPs enables MSPs to secure access to corporate systems from employee-owned devices — without managing the device itself or accessing personal data. It works by enforcing security at the identity and access layer, ensuring that only users on "healthy" devices can access business systems.

MSPs gain centralized visibility and control across all clients through a simple, multi-tenant platform with access to:

A multi-tenant dashboard: MSPs can view security health and compliance across all clients in one place.

MSPs can view security health and compliance across all clients in one place. Conditional access integration: To ensure only trusted users can access business applications, Aura Business for MSPs syncs with Microsoft Entra ID.

To ensure only trusted users can access business applications, Aura Business for MSPs syncs with Microsoft Entra ID. Policy management tools: MSPs can enforce compliance with their clients' security policies, such as ensuring minimum operating system levels are met or that screen lock is enabled before the device is permitted to access work-related apps.

MSPs can enforce compliance with their clients' security policies, such as ensuring minimum operating system levels are met or that screen lock is enabled before the device is permitted to access work-related apps. Direct-to-user support: Aura's app guides users to fix their own security issues (like outdated OS) without opening an MSP ticket. And, Aura provides 24/7 end-user support, handling technical questions directly.

Businesses leveraging Aura's BYOD solution will bolster their security practices by providing employees tools to reduce their own online safety risks. By providing employees access to Aura's award-winning online safety app, businesses gain protection from the most common entry points for attacks targeting their employees — without compromising employee privacy.

Individual users gain access to:

Protection against malware and unsafe downloads on personal devices.

and unsafe downloads on personal devices. Phishing and scam blocking across email, SMS, and calls.

across email, SMS, and calls. Password and credential monitoring to reduce the risk of account compromise.

to reduce the risk of account compromise. Secure browsing and network protection to prevent exposure on public or unsafe connections.

At the same time, Aura does not access personal content or activity, ensuring a privacy-first experience while keeping users protected.

For more information, visit aura.com/msp.

About Aura

Aura is one of the fastest-growing online safety solutions for individuals, families and businesses. From real-time threat detection and scam alerts to tools that help parents protect their kids from predators, cyberbullying, and tech-driven mental health risks, Aura empowers families to thrive in the digital world. Learn more at aura.com.

1 Global Incident Response Report 2026, Palo Alto Networks

2 Based on Aura reported end of period ARR December 2025

3 Omdia: The BYOD Opportunity: What MSPs Need to Close the Last Unmanaged Gap 2026

SOURCE Aura