Aurélie Doucette Named 2026 Distinguished Woman in Logistics

PHOENIX, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women In Trucking Association (WIT), Truck Parking Club and Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) announced today Aurélie Doucette, vice president of dedicated contract carriage operations at Penske Logistics, has been named the 2026 Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award (DWLA) recipient.

From left to right: Brent Hutto, chief relationship officer, Truck Parking Club, Chris Burroughs, president & CEO, TIA, Aurélie Doucette, VP of dedicated contract carriage operations, Penske Logistics, Jennifer Hedrick, president & CEO, WIT

Doucette was selected for her contributions to operational excellence and her commitment to mentoring and advancing women in the industry. Finalists for the award included Eileen Dabrowski, founder and CEO, Apex Tide Consulting and Erin Mitchell, chief operating officer, YMX Logistics.

"With more than two decades of experience, Aurélie exemplifies the leadership and dedication this award was created to recognize," said Jennifer Hedrick, CAE, president and CEO of WIT. "Her commitment to developing people, improving operations and advancing opportunities for women makes her an outstanding ambassador for the industry."

Doucette began her career with Transfreight and continued her leadership growth following its acquisition by Penske Logistics. In her current role, she works closely with her team to accelerate supply chain performance for customers spanning several industry verticals. She places great value on the mentorship she provides and the customer relationships she nurtures in this role.

In addition to her operational leadership, Doucette serves as executive champion of Penske Logistics' Women's Business Resource Group, where she supports mentorship, professional development and inclusion initiatives. She is also a two-time recipient of the company's President's Award.

"TIA is proud to support recognition of leaders who strengthen and innovate the logistics industry. Aurélie embodies what this award stands for from her operational excellence, a mentor's mindset, and a clear commitment to opening doors for women across the supply chain. She is a deserving recipient and a powerful example for the entire 3PL community. We congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition and thank our partners at WIT and Truck Parking Club for helping elevate the voices shaping the future of freight," said Chris Burroughs, President & CEO of TIA.

"Truck Parking Club proudly partners with and recognizes Women in Trucking for its unwavering commitment to advancing and empowering women across the logistics marketplace, exemplified through the Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award," said Brent Hutto, chief relationship officer at Truck Parking Club.

The award was presented during the TIA Capital Ideas Conference and Exhibition.

The Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award highlights the growing influence of women in transportation and logistics and recognizes leaders whose impact extends across their organizations and the broader supply chain.

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. (WIT) champions the employment and advancement of women in trucking, fosters connections, and recognizes achievements. WIT is the original community supporting women in the industry, from the driver's seat to the C-Suite, offering programs and services to help companies succeed, employees thrive, and individuals make an impact. WIT is supported by the generosity of members, including Gold Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, C.H. Robinson, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, International Motors, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, UPS, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube. To learn more, visit womenintrucking.org, email [email protected] or call 888-464-9482.

About Truck Parking Club

Truck Parking Club helps truckers save time and fuel by efficiently finding and reserving truck parking across the US. Our network is made up of thousands of property owners that have locations adequate for truck parking: this includes warehouses, trucking companies, truck repair shops, self-storage operators, tow truck companies, CDL Schools, truck stops, truck parking operators and more!

Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) is the professional organization of the $343 billion third-party logistics industry. TIA is the only organization exclusively representing transportation intermediaries of all disciplines, doing business in domestic and international commerce. TIA is the voice of the 3PL industry to shippers, carriers, government officials, and international organizations. To learn more, visit tianet.org.

SOURCE Women In Trucking Association, Inc.