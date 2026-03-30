Brown Named Women In Trucking Association's 2026 Driver of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is proud to announce that Ingrid Brown, professional driver and operations manager, Blackjack Express, LLC, is the recipient of the 2026 Driver of the Year Award, sponsored by Walmart.

Brown was among four finalists for the award. The other finalists included Fabiola Campos-Buenavista, professional driver and driver development instructor, FedEx Freight; Gina Jones, company driver, Werner®; and KellyLynn McLaughlin, national transportation driver dump and roll off, Clean Harbors Environmental Services.

Women In Trucking 2026 Driver of the Year and Finalists

The announcement was made during the Salute to Women Behind the Wheel event, hosted by WIT at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Ky. The event is a tribute to trailblazing female truck drivers whose dedication and accomplishments are elevating the standard of professionalism in the industry.

"We are proud to recognize Ingrid, whose tireless commitment to excellence, safety, and empowering women in this industry sets a standard that inspires us all," said Jennifer Hedrick, CAE, WIT president and CEO.

Brown has built a 46-year career in trucking defined by determination, safety advocacy, and leadership. Starting out as an independent owner-operator of Rollin' B LLC, she currently serves as operations manager for specialized refrigerated fleet and continues to drive for Blackjack Express LLC, hauling heavy, oversize, and refrigerated freight.

Brown has built an extraordinary legacy, earning honors including the National Association of Small Trucking Companies (NASTC) Woman Driver of the Year Award, the TA Petro Citizen Driver Award, and Inaugural Inductee at the Mid-America Trucking Show Wall of Fame.

A charter member of the Women In Trucking Association since 2007, Brown is currently serving her second term on the board of director and as liaison to the Women In Trucking Foundation board of directors. A tireless public advocate, a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) safety collaborator, and a three-time melanoma cancer survivor, she has dedicated her life to uplifting her industry, mentoring fellow drivers, and serving her community — embodying everything the Driver of the Year honor represents.

Brown's commitment to safety and advocacy in trucking has been highlighted by her peers and leaders. "Ingrid consistently operates with the highest standards of safety, reliability, and integrity, understanding that her actions reflect not only on her company, but on the trucking industry as a whole," shared Kristy Knichel, president of Knichel Logistics. "Through her actions, attitude, and dedication, she elevates the profession and inspires those around her."

Presented with the support of Walmart, this annual award was established to highlight the outstanding female drivers who champion safety at the highest level while positively shaping the public's understanding and appreciation of the trucking industry.

"Walmart is proud to sponsor the Driver of the Year award because it reflects our commitment to safety, excellence, and a culture of belonging across transportation. Ingrid Brown embodies what this recognition stands for, a seasoned professional whose leadership, safety advocacy and dedication to the industry have made a meaningful impact. Congrats to Ingrid for being named Driver of the Year!" shared Ryan McDaniel, Walmart Senior Vice President, Transportation.

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. (WIT) champions the employment and advancement of women in trucking, fosters connections, and recognizes achievements. WIT is the original community supporting women in the industry, from the driver's seat to the C-Suite, offering programs and services to help companies succeed, employees thrive, and individuals make an impact. WIT is supported by the generosity of members, including Gold Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, C.H. Robinson, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, International Motors, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, UPS, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube. To learn more, visit womenintrucking.org, email [email protected] or call 888-464-9482.

SOURCE Women In Trucking Association, Inc.