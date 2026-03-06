Aurelion Welcomes Its First AI Employee Duncan.Aure

HONG KONG, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurelion (NASDAQ: AURE), the world's first NASDAQ-listed Tether Gold (XAU₮) treasury company, today announced the Company's first AI virtual employee, Duncan.Aure ("Duncan")

Duncan is an AI agent that will participate directly in trade execution on behalf of Aurelion on-chain. Through a set of predefined AI Agent Skills modules, Duncan provides developers and applications with standardized interfaces for automated XAU₮ trading strategies, cross-protocol DeFi execution and digital gold allocation.

Duncan has already launched a dedicated website ( www.xaue.com/shop ) and established official accounts on X (@aure_duncan) and Telegram (@Aure_DuncanBot).

Strategic Vision: From Digital Asset Treasury Management to AI Financial Participants

This move marks Aurelion's mission to reach beyond traditional individual and institutional XAU₮ asset holders. Aurelion views AI as both a productivity tool and a potential independent financial participant. Duncan reflects the Company's broader goal of building intelligent financial infrastructure centered on digital gold.

New financial participant model: AI-driven execution with safeguards to manage automated trading risks

AI-driven execution with safeguards to manage automated trading risks Expand XAU₮ use cases: Positioning digital gold as a settlement node and safe-haven anchor for AI agents during periods of market volatility

Positioning digital gold as a settlement node and safe-haven anchor for AI agents during periods of market volatility DeFi accessibility: Via xaue.com, individual users can connect wallets and access transparent on-chain XAU₮ exchange workflows powered by Duncan

Digital Gold Infrastructure: Financial Skills for the Agent Era

Duncan will be equipped with predefined financial skill packages providing standardized asset operation interfaces for the emerging AI economy, including:

Cross-protocol execution: Autonomous interaction across DeFi protocols, from spot transactions to collateralized lending, ensuring seamless asset flows

Autonomous interaction across protocols, from spot transactions to collateralized lending, ensuring seamless asset flows Hedging logic development: Leveraging digital gold's stability to develop long-term hedging and allocation strategies in AI-driven markets

For Users

Via www.xaue.com/shop , users can connect wallets and access transparent on-chain XAU₮ exchange workflows powered by Duncan. Duncan will also support the Company's broader strategic objectives, including innovative scenarios such as XAU₮ Shop and expanding digital gold into real-world applications.

Björn Schmidtke, Chief Executive Officer of Aurelion, stated: "We are at the start of a new financial paradigm defined by human-AI coexistence. Duncan reflects our commitment to building a secure, stable and intelligent financial infrastructure centered on digital gold (XAU₮) as AI Agents become active market participants. The launch of www.xaue.com/shop represents a meaningful step toward Aurelion's mission."

About Aurelion

Aurelion is NASDAQ's first Tether Gold (XAU₮) Real World Asset (RWA) company focused on developing a business around tokenized gold. XAU₮ combines the stability of physical gold with the efficiency of blockchain, providing investors access to tokenized gold reserve that could serve as a safe haven to inflation, currency devaluation and crypto volatility. In parallel to building a business around the development of tokenized gold, Aurelion provides wealth management and asset management services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by Aurelion in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, future developments and other factors it believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty, because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and the factors described in the context of such forward-looking statements in this announcement could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct, and you are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: changes in the market for our products and services; our ability to access additional capital; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; changes in general economic, business and industry conditions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the regulatory environment for crypto currencies and stablecoin ecosystems; changes in the price of digital assets, including XAU₮; changes in spot price of gold; changes in price correlation between stablecoins and their pegged assets, including XAU₮ and gold; risks associated with owning digital assets, including XAU₮, including price volatility, limited liquidity and trading volumes, relative anonymity, potential widespread susceptibility to market abuse and manipulation, compliance and internal control failures at exchanges and other risks inherent in its entirely electronic, virtual-form and decentralized network; the fluctuation of our operating results, including because we may be required to account for our digital assets at fair value; limitations in our ability to time the price of our purchase of digital assets; our potential subjection to corporate alternative minimum tax due to unrealized fair value gains on our digital asset holdings; legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets and enhanced regulatory oversight of companies holding digital assets including the possibility that regulators reclassify any digital assets we hold, including XAU₮, as a security or a "cash item", causing us to be in violation of securities laws and be classified as an "investment company" under the Investment Company Act of 1940; competition by other digital asset treasury companies, gold-related asset treasury companies, and the availability of financial products related to gold; the possibility of experiencing greater fraud, security failures or operational problems on digital asset trading venues compared to trading venues for more established asset classes, and any malfunction, breakdown or abandonment of the underlying blockchain protocols, or other technological difficulties, may prevent access to or use of such digital assets; elevation of rehypothecation risk in times of market condition changes as the XAU₮ we own may be rehypothecated; and from time to time when we hold our digital assets through a third-party custodian, the loss of direct control over our digital assets and dependence on the custodian's security practices and operational integrity which may lead to the loss of its digital assets as a result of the insolvency of the custodian, theft by employees or insiders of the custodian or if the custodian's security measures are compromised, including as a result of a cyber-attack. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. All information provided herein is as of the date of this presentation, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts

Investor Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Aurelion