Aureum Therapeutics Announces Successful Prevention of Recurrent Miscarriage using NomiCell™ Stem Cells in Preclinical Studies

Publication in Peer-Reviewed Journal Details Mechanisms of Miscarriage and Provides Potential Solution

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aureum Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing immunology-based treatments for recurrent miscarriage and cancer, announced today its collaborative publication in the Journal of Translational Medicine demonstrating therapeutic activity of its NomiCell™ product in preventing recurrent miscarriages in the established CBA/J x DBA/2 animal model. The peer-reviewed publication is available at this link https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1186/s12967-026-08179-x.pdf.

Famela Ramos, President and CEO of Aureum Therapeutics

The publication, whose lead author was Famela Ramos CEO of Aureum Therapeutics, and was co-authored by Loma Linda University, the Steno Institute and the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts, overviews the immunological basis for recurrent miscarriages in particular subsets of patients, provides the rationale for why mesenchymal stem cells theoretically should prevent miscarriages, and concludes with preclinical data demonstrating superiority of NomiCell™ compared to other stem cells in preventing fetal loss.

"Recurrent miscarriage in many cases is a medical mystery and no reproducible solutions exist that are applicable to the majority of the population," said Dr. George Delgado, Chief Medical Officer of Aureum Therapeutics and CEO of the Steno Institute. "The data we published, although preliminary, supports advancing the use of NomiCell™ clinical trials to address this highly unmet medical need."

Aureum Therapeutics is focused on understanding the molecular and immunological enigma of pregnancy and applying its findings to treatment of recurrent miscarriage and cancer.

"While certain stem cell therapies have raised ethical concerns due to the procurement and use of fetal cells from aborted fetuses, Aureum's protocol uses adult stem cells; an approach that supports the creation of life, rather than destroying it," said Bishop Joseph Coffey, member of the company's advisory board.

"Today marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to transform the treatment of recurrent miscarriage," said Famela Ramos, President and CEO of Aureum Therapeutics. "Compelling preclinical data generated with our NomiCell™ product validates the immunological approach we've pioneered and offers real hope to women who experience recurrent pregnancy loss with few, if any, effective options."

About Aureum Therapeutics

Aureum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to preserving and protecting life by harnessing the immunology of pregnancy to develop innovative immunotherapies. Building on foundational insights from pregnancy biology, where the maternal immune system naturally tolerates a genetically distinct fetus, the Company is advancing placenta-based and tolerance-restoring approaches to prevent recurrent pregnancy loss (miscarriages) and to defeat cancer through targeted mechanisms, such as disrupting tumor-feeding blood vessels with demonstrated patient safety and FDA-supported clinical progress. With two oncology programs in the clinic and two preclinical programs for recurrent miscarriage trials, Aureum Therapeutics translates the miracle of pregnancy into transformative, life-affirming treatments for patients facing these devastating conditions. For more information, visit aureumtherapeutics.com.

Media Contact

Famela Ramos

President and CEO

Aureum Therapeutics, Incorporated

+1 (858) 439 7751

[email protected]

Website: https://www.aureumtherapeutics.com/

SOURCE Aureum Therapeutics