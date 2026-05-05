Auris Launches as Strategic Communications Lab Built to Win Market Share for High-Growth Brands

Led by Dora Williams and Yuki Bi, the agency applies an investment-grade "knife-fight" mentality to help companies of all sizes dominate the cultural conversation

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of Auris, a communications lab purpose-built to navigate modern market competition. Backed by a strategic investment from Helios & Partners, Auris aims to solve the underperformance of traditional PR through results-driven narrative strategies.

Auris Logo

Led by CEO of Helios Worldwide Yuki Bi and executive director Dora Williams, the lab is named for the Latin word for ear. Auris operates on a "listen-first" methodology rooted in the rigor of venture capital and family office portfolios. Its services are designed for brands, from startups to global leaders, looking to capture market share in crowded sectors like beauty, healthcare and technology.

"In an era of digital noise, the most powerful tool a brand has isn't its voice, it's its ears," said Dora Williams, executive director of public relations and Auris lead. "Most agencies are reactive, but we use an investment-grade rigor to move with intent. We listen to the market to find the exact point of entry, then we strike. Whether we are supporting a VC portfolio company or an independent global brand, our goal is the same: win the business, lead the conversation, and dominate the category."

Auris bridges the gap between investment strategy and tactical execution, treating communications as a core asset class. By identifying market gaps and consumer sentiment ahead of the competition, Auris ensures clients lead trends rather than follow them.

"Auris is our response to a communications industry that has become too slow," Bi said. "We are investing in this team because they understand that for any company, regardless of its funding stage, visibility is a financial necessity. Auris provides the connective tissue that ensures brands aren't just seen, but are understood and preferred across international markets."

The lab specializes in high-growth sectors where clinical efficacy meets lifestyle aspiration, including wellness, beauty and emerging consumer technologies.

About Helios Worldwide

Helios Worldwide is the consumer marketing division of Helios & Partners, bringing together media, brand, technology, and communications capabilities to support strategic growth. With a global footprint and an integrated approach, Helios Worldwide helps brands scale efficiently and sustainably in alignment with long-term business goals.

Learn more at www.heliosww.com.

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SOURCE Helios Worldwide