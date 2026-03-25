Helios & Partners Makes Strategic Investment in WhatIsMyAEO.com to Pioneer AI-Driven Brand Visibility Diagnostics

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helios & Partners, leaders in the Consumer Ecosystem Investing™ model, today announced a strategic investment in WhatIsMyAEO.com. The platform provides complimentary, AI-driven diagnostics that help B2B brands assess and improve their visibility across leading answer engines like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

The resource offers real-time diagnostics to evaluate a brand's AI visibility. It provides a comprehensive assessment of digital presence across major LLMs, with results refreshed every 24 hours to track the evolving AI landscape.

Key Diagnostic Capabilities:

Market Visibility: Measures brand citation frequency against up to 20 competitors.

Measures brand citation frequency against up to 20 competitors. Sentiment Analysis: Evaluates the context and tone of brand mentions across AI platforms.

Evaluates the context and tone of brand mentions across AI platforms. Trust & Authority Signals: Analyzes semantic markup and content structure to assess brand credibility.

Analyzes semantic markup and content structure to assess brand credibility. Technical AEO Scoring: Grades digital assets on AI-readiness, including llm.txt implementation and data organization.

In an era where "zero-click" search is becoming the norm, brand discovery increasingly relies on AI recognition. WhatIsMyAEO.com delivers actionable insights in under two minutes, helping businesses understand how they are cited and interpreted by artificial intelligence.

"Our investment reflects a commitment to a transparent media environment," said Humphrey Ho, CEO of Helios & Partners. "By providing free AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) tools, we empower businesses to stay visible as AI transforms how consumers and B2B buyers make decisions."

The platform is available globally at no cost, allowing organizations to optimize their digital presence without complex sign-ups. With Helios & Partners' backing, WhatIsMyAEO.com will continue to scale its open-source efforts to democratize AI-driven discovery insights.

About Helios & Partners

Helios & Partners is a GFM Awarded Family Office built on the principle of Consumer Ecosystem Investing™, funding and building: growth capital, brand experience, talent, and revenue for consumer brands. The firm serves as a long-term partner to brands, growth stage companies, and marketers, through capital investment and operational support. It takes a stake in the entire consumer journey across AI & Cybersecurity, Media & Publications, Fashion, Luxury, Beauty, and Lifestyle.

Its operating arm, Helios Worldwide, unites media, creative, technology, and communications teams to deliver integrated, results-driven solutions across the consumer journey. Together, they offer a new model for building brands with shared success at the core.

Learn more at https://heliospartnership.com/

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SOURCE Helios Worldwide