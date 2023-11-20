Aurisco sets Goals and Plans for Carbon Neutrality by 2027 and Zero Emissions by 2030

News provided by

Aurisco Pharmaceutical

20 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Aurisco Pharmaceutical's mission is to create a better world providing its clients with the highest quality pharmaceutical products. It has set Sustainable Development goals, is Ecovadis ranked and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurisco Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (Aurisco), a science-based, USFDA inspected cGMP generic API manufacturer and CRDMO for modified amidites, oligonucleotides and peptides, announced today its sustainability goals and plans in alignment with global efforts to address climate change, reflecting the company's strong commitment to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.

Continue Reading
Aurisco Pharma’s site in Tiantai, Zhejiang, China is located in an environmentally friendly industrial park, surrounded by trees in communion with nature
Aurisco Pharma’s site in Tiantai, Zhejiang, China is located in an environmentally friendly industrial park, surrounded by trees in communion with nature

  • GOALS 
    1. To achieve carbon neutrality by 2027 and zero emissions by 2030.
    2. To increase to more than 95% of total energy consumption to be from renewable energy sources by 2030.
  • PLANS
    1. Develop over 10,000m2 solar energy projects in next two years.
    2. Run on 100% Green electricity by 2025.
    3. Reduce energy consumption and emissions in industrial processes through equipment upgrades and chemical process optimization.
    4. Promote tree planting and reforestation projects.
    5. Enhance waste classification and treatment and increase the ratio of recycling and reuse of resources.
    6. Guide employees to participate in the recycling of resources, such as reuse of office materials and waste separation.
    7. Educate and raise employees' awareness and understanding of climate change and encourage to use low-carbon travelling modes such as public transport, bicycle and walking; and encourage to adopt low-carbon lifestyles, such as the use of solar-powered water heaters and energy saving lamps.
  • TRANSPARENT REPORT SYSTEM
    1. Regularly publish carbon emissions data and progress in reducing emissions.
    2. Submit an annual climate action report and be audited by a third party.
    3. Communicate the action plan and results openly and transparently on the official website and social media.
  • COOPERATION AND PARTNERSHIPS
    1. Establish partnerships with domestic and overseas enterprises and organizations to jointly promote achieving the carbon neutrality targets.
    2. Improve supplier management and promote green energy use.

About Aurisco

Aurisco serves global markets with over 25 years' experience in the development and cGMP manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. With 6 R&D centers, 3 FDA inspected sites and building its 4th site in China, and sales offices in USA, Portugal, India and Brazil, the company focuses on complex products for the most demanding customers in the most regulated markets. With a broad portfolio of complex generic APIs, the company is broadening its offer from small molecules to peptides and oligonucleotides and offering innovators an IP safe and cGMP and ESG compliant environment for research, development and manufacturing of their innovative molecules. With over 80 patents filled worldwide and 250 scientists, the company pays special attention to IP, innovation and sustainability.

Being Ecovadis ranked, Aurisco has joined the SBTi, M2030 and the Sustainable Procurement Pledge. Aurisco was the first pharmaceutical company in China to pass a RX360 supply chain security inspection and has been audited by the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), a group of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies who share a vision of better social, health, safety and environmental outcomes in the communities where they buy. www.aurisco.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281617/Aurisco_Pharmaceutical.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142124/Aurisco_25th_Anniversary_Logo.jpg

For further information, please contact:
Rafael Antunes
Vice-President Business Development – Europe
+351 919 387 143
[email protected]
www.aurisco.com 

Also from this source

Aurisco sets Goals and Plans for Carbon Neutrality by 2027 and Zero Emissions by 2030

Aurisco sets Goals and Plans for Carbon Neutrality by 2027 and Zero Emissions by 2030

Aurisco Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (Aurisco), a science-based, USFDA inspected cGMP generic API manufacturer and CRDMO for modified amidites,...
Aurisco's Busy Business Development

Aurisco's Busy Business Development

Aurisco Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (Aurisco), a science-based, USFDA inspected CRDMO and cGMP generic API manufacturer, announced today that members of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Conservation & Recycling

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.