Aurora Capital Partners Completes Growth Investment in Premier Roofing

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Capital Partners ("Aurora"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, today announced a growth investment in Premier Roofing ("Premier" or the "Company"), one of the largest roofing service providers and vendor managed networks in the U.S.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Premier re-roofs properties primarily damaged by hail or wind and serves as the homeowner's end-to-end service guide throughout the insurance and construction process. Focused on serving geographies with strong and recurring storm activity, Premier is one of the fastest growing roofing companies in the country, with six branches across Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri and Minnesota and plans to open in St. Louis and Oklahoma City in 2021.

"Premier has established an exceptional company culture and achieved a track record of long-term, consistent growth since its founding in 2005," said Matt Laycock, Partner at Aurora. "The Company's strong position in its existing regions and its organic and add-on acquisition growth potential make Premier an ideal fit for Aurora's buy and build investment strategy, and we are thrilled to work in partnership with the entire Premier team to help the company succeed through its next phase of expansion."

"Premier has created a scalable, professionalized, and programmatic approach to roofing restoration that separates it from the competition," said Andrew Wilson, Partner at Aurora. "Together with management, we see an exciting opportunity to create significant value through our Strategy & Operations Program by growing Premier's existing branch locations, expanding into new markets and accelerating the Company's multi-family segment."

"We founded Premier Roofing with a belief that we could create a roofing business that brought a differentiated level of operational expertise and service to the industry, and we have done just that," said Chris Tulp, CEO of Premier Roofing. "Aurora's focus on partnering with management teams, combined with its insights and expertise, will allow us to best take advantage of the growth opportunities at Premier. The roofing market is incredibly fragmented, and Premier is well-positioned to continue enhancing its market leadership position."

Premier and Aurora's previously announced reinvestment in Zywave are the first two investments from Aurora Equity Partners VI, which was activated in September.

Premier joins several recent Aurora investments within the broader business services sector, including Petroleum Service Corporation, VLS Recovery, and Pace Analytical Services.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Premier, while Cozen O'Connor served as legal counsel. William Blair & Company served as financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to Aurora. Monroe Capital provided debt financing for the transaction.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit www.auroracap.com.

About Premier Roofing

Founded in 2005, Premier Roofing Company, one of the largest roofing service providers and vendor managed networks in the U.S., re-roofs properties primarily damaged by hail or wind. Premier serves as the homeowner's end-to-end service guide throughout the insurance and construction process, and the Company is focused on serving geographies with strong and recurring storm activity. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Premier has offices in Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Kansas City, Omaha and Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.premier-roofing.com.

