Aurora Capital Partners Deepens Value Creation Capabilities Through Strategic AI Partnership with WovenLight

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Capital Partners ("Aurora"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm with $6 billion in assets under management, today announced a strategic partnership with WovenLight, a pioneering firm purpose-built to transform performance in private equity portfolio companies through data science and artificial intelligence.

The partnership reflects Aurora's conviction that AI-driven value creation represents a defining competitive frontier for private equity in the decade ahead — a view shaped in part by Aurora's own experience investing in and scaling AI-native businesses, including FMG, which GTCR acquired in 2025. The partnership is already active across Aurora's portfolio, with live projects underway at several portfolio companies and more on the horizon.

"We are excited to bring WovenLight on board as a genuine AI transformation partner," said Josh Klinefelter, Mark Rosenbaum and Rob Fraser, Partners at Aurora. "Helping companies navigate the AI transition is one of the most consequential themes facing private equity today. Strategic transformation is at the core of what we do — and WovenLight's capabilities meaningfully extend our ability to help our businesses win."

"Aurora has an exceptional track record of building extraordinary companies in the U.S. middle-market," said Simon Williams, Partner and Founder of WovenLight. "We believe we can be a great partner in systematically applying data and AI — both pre- and post-acquisition — to assess and realize performance improvement. This partnership brings together complementary skillsets, genuine alignment of interests, and a shared ambition to build purposeful, resilient businesses that outperform."

A New Model for Value Creation

WovenLight operates a differentiated "co-sponsorship" model, deploying both capital and operational expertise alongside its private equity partners. Rather than functioning as an external consultant, WovenLight embeds itself as a true transformation partner — aligning incentives, sharing risk, and taking accountability for outcomes alongside sponsors and management teams.

WovenLight's approach to value creation is comprehensive and systematic, spanning five core capability areas that have generated significant growth and margin improvement across portfolio companies:

Commercial Precision

Product Enhancement and New Data Products

Workflow Streamlining

Supply Chain Optimization

Production Efficiency.

In practice, this approach means translating AI and machine learning capabilities into tangible commercial outcomes.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm with $6 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1991, Aurora builds extraordinary middle-market companies alongside exceptional management teams, targeting platforms with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, and actionable opportunities for growth.

About WovenLight

WovenLight operates with a differentiated "co-sponsorship" business model, delivering sophisticated data analytics and AI to improve returns in portfolio companies, while deploying aligned capital alongside private equity firms into these businesses.

WovenLight was founded by Simon Williams, who previously co-founded QuantumBlack, a machine learning and data sciences consulting firm launched in 2009 and acquired by McKinsey & Company in 2015.

Beginning in 2023, WovenLight has partnered with Tetragon, a global investment firm focused on alternative assets, which has made a strategic investment in WovenLight and provides a key source of capital for WovenLight to deploy through its private equity relationships.

Media Contact(s)

Prosek Partners

Josh Clarkson / Devin Shorey

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SOURCE Aurora Capital Partners