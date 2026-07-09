NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

The Company makes history as the first and only cannabis company to ever receive this recognition

EDMONTON, AB, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) ("Aurora" or the "Company"), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, has been awarded on TIME Canada's Best Companies 2026 list. This win reflects the Company's differentiated performance and commitment to industry excellence. To view the full award list, visit TIME.com.

Aurora named to TIME Canada's Best Companies 2026 list.

This prestigious award is presented by TIME in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Canada's Best Companies of 2026 were identified through a multi-step evaluation of Canadian companies with at least US$100 million in revenue (2024 or 2025) and positive revenue growth over three years, with both relative and absolute growth assessed. The ranking was based on employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability transparency - with only 125 companies earning a place on the final list.

"This is a proud milestone for Aurora and a meaningful recognition of our leadership strength in Canada," says Miguel Martin, CEO & Executive Chairman of Aurora. "Above all, this recognition belongs to our people. Every day, our teams bring deep expertise, care and commitment to advancing medical cannabis globally, and being named to TIME's Canada's Best Companies 2026 list is a powerful signal of the progress we've made, the credibility we've earned, and the standard we continue to set."

Being recognized on this list reflects the strength of Aurora's people-first culture and the Company's continued investment in creating a workplace where employees are supported and empowered to contribute. Through unique leadership development programs, wellness initiatives and purposeful opportunities to give back to local communities, Aurora has built a culture grounded in its values and driven by its purpose of Opening the World to Cannabis™. As the first and only cannabis company ever to be named to TIME's Canada's Best Companies list, this recognition underscores Aurora's ongoing commitment to investing in its people and advancing the global medical cannabis industry.

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in medical cannabis, dedicated to improving lives through scientific expertise, proven performance, and a deep commitment to patient care. Aurora serves medical markets across Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand with a portfolio of trusted, leading brands including Aurora®, MedReleaf®, Pedanios®, IndiMed™, San Raf®, and Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation®. With world-class GMP-certified manufacturing facilities in Canada and Germany, and a team of industry-leading professionals, Aurora continues to expand its global footprint and deliver consistent, high-quality cannabis products with the purpose of Opening the World to Cannabis™.

Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ongoing commitment to investing in its people and accelerating the advancement of the global medical cannabis industry.

Forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. Forward-looking information and statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among other things, assumptions about: development costs remaining consistent with budgets; the ability to manage anticipated and unanticipated costs; access to favorable equity and debt capital markets; the ability to raise sufficient capital to advance the business of the Company; favorable operating and economic conditions; political and regulatory stability; obtaining and maintaining all required licenses and permits; receipt of governmental approvals and permits; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital goods markets; favorable production levels and costs from the Company's operations; the pricing of various cannabis products; the level of demand for cannabis products; the availability of third-party service providers and other inputs for the Company's operations; and the Company's ability to conduct operations in a safe, efficient, and effective manner. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward-looking information or statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the availability of additional capital to complete construction projects and facilities improvements, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion to revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, and other risks as set out under "Risk Factors" contained in the Annual Information Form dated June 10, 2026 (the "2026 AIF"). Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the 2026 AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Although the Company believes that the expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available to the Company on the date hereof, no assurance can be given as to future results, approvals or achievements.

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.