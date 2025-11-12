Aurora World Announces Global Rebrand of Palm Pals®

Effective November 1, 2025

PICO RIVERA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora World, a global leader in plush toys and gifts, proudly announces the official global rebrand of its most popular and fastest-growing product line, Palm Pals®, effective today.

This exciting update marks a significant milestone for the beloved collection, which has sold over 50 million pieces worldwide since its inception and continues to thrive as one of the most collectible plush brands on the market.

Palm Pals® are celebrated for their unique "fits in the palm of your hand" size, expressive personalities, and vast range of collectible characters. With a loyal fan base and dedicated online following, Palm Pals have rapidly grown into a cultural favorite. Across TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms, fans have created an energetic social media community that has helped skyrocket the brand's popularity, making Palm Pals a viral sensation.

"Palm Pals has truly become a global phenomenon," said Michael Kessler, Executive Vice President. "With over 50 million pieces sold worldwide and an ever-growing community of fans sharing their collections online, now is the perfect time to reintroduce the line with a refreshed identity. This rebrand celebrates everything Palm Pals represent – playfulness, connection, and collectability–while positioning the brand for even bigger global growth."

Vision of the Rebrand

The Palm Pals rebrand envisions a unified global identity that brings fans together across cultures through shared joy, emotional connection, and gentle comfort. By redefining the brand's look and digital experience, Aurora World aims to create a cohesive and immersive collector journey that celebrates individuality and community—core to what makes Palm Pals beloved worldwide.

Highlights of the Rebrand

Global Launch – A worldwide rebrand with unified visuals, packaging, and brand experience.

– A worldwide rebrand with unified visuals, packaging, and brand experience. New Visual Identity – A refreshed logo and packaging design that captures Palm Pals' lively and youthful personality.

– A refreshed logo and packaging design that captures Palm Pals' lively and youthful personality. Enhanced Digital Experience – The redesigned PalmPals.com will feature improved collector tools, backstories, and interactive content to engage fans.

– The redesigned PalmPals.com will feature improved collector tools, backstories, and interactive content to engage fans. Social Media Engagement – Leveraging Palm Pals' viral popularity, new campaigns and fan spotlights will highlight the vibrant global collector community.

– Leveraging Palm Pals' viral popularity, new campaigns and fan spotlights will highlight the vibrant global collector community. Future Growth – The new brand identity lays the foundation for Palm Pals to expand beyond plush into new lifestyle and licensed categories.

With its widespread retail presence and extensive global reach, Palm Pals continues to gain momentum across specialty gifts, toys, and mass retailers. The global rebrand ensures the line remains both a beloved collectible for fans and a strong performer for retail partners worldwide.

The reimagined Palm Pals line officially debuts across stores and online channels worldwide on January 1, 2026. Fans are invited to explore the refreshed collection at www.PalmPals.com and join the conversation with the collector community across all major social media platforms.

About Aurora World

Aurora World is a premier global manufacturer of plush toys and high-quality gift products, celebrating over 40 years of innovation and creativity. Known for its beloved characters, superior craftsmanship, and commitment to sustainable practices, Aurora World continues to bring smiles to millions of consumers worldwide through partnerships with top licensors and original product lines.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://tfny2026.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=11318

SOURCE Aurora World Inc.