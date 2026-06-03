AURORA WORLD INC. AND CLOUDCO ENTERTAINMENT PARTNER TO BRING BELOVED CARE BEARS™ TO MARKET IN EXCLUSIVE NEW PLUSH COLLECTION

PICO RIVERA, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora World Inc. is excited to announce a new partnership with Cloudco Entertainment to distribute and sell an exclusive new Care Bears™ plush collection. The collaboration brings the iconic Care Bears brand to life through a range of cuddly, high-quality plush styles that reflect Aurora's commitment to delivering compelling products and strong retail programs.

Care Bears Launch Image

Product trade introductions will begin in June 2026 at the Atlanta Gift Show, with shipments scheduled to begin in September 2026. The collection will feature Care Bears characters in their iconic Care Bear Unlock the Magic plush, and several of Aurora World's most successful plush formats, such as Palm Pals™, and Spudsters™.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cloudco Entertainment on the iconic Care Bears brand," said Michael Kessler, Executive Vice President at Aurora World Inc. "There is tremendous excitement around this beloved brand, and we are proud to distribute and sell these plush collections to retailers and fans who have cherished Care Bears for generations."

"Partnering with a category leader like Aurora World Inc. ensures that our characters are represented with the highest standards of craftsmanship," stated Robert Prinzo, Global Head of Licensing, Cloudco Entertainment. "We are excited to see Care Bears continue to connect with fans through this strong marketing and distribution partnership."

About Aurora World Inc.

Established in 1981, Aurora World is a global leader in plush toys and high-quality gift products, and a respected leader in the character and content industry. Aurora World offers an extensive range of branded and licensed plush products for children and adults. The company distributes its product lines through a wide variety of retailers, including major hospitals, department stores, and high-end toy and gift stores.

About Cloudco Entertainment

Cloudco Entertainment, a portfolio company of IVEST Consumer Partners, is a family and children's entertainment, consumer products, and brand management company, and the owner of iconic lifestyle brands such as Care Bears™, Holly Hobbie™, Madballs™, Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese™, Twisted Whiskers™, Buddy Thunderstruck™, and Overlord & The Underwoods™. Cloudco creates, develops, and produces multi-platform entertainment franchises across all media channels, along with a wide range of consumer products and experiences that engage multi-generational fans, immersing both kids and adults in the brands they love.

About Care Bears™

Introduced in 1982 through consumer products, greeting cards, and later a series of animated television shows and feature films, Care Bears remains one of the most beloved lifestyle properties in the world. With their signature belly badges and endearing messages of sharing, caring, and friendship, the Care Bears from Care-A-Lot continue to inspire multi-generational fans across the globe. The Care Bears first appeared in television specials in 1983 and 1984, followed by a long-running animated series and a successful leap to the big screen with The Care Bears Movie trilogy (1985–1987). Care Bears & Cousins, a Netflix original CGI-animated series, launched in fall 2015. In 2019, the brand introduced a refreshed look and mission with Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, a 50-episode, 2D animated series currently streaming on HBO Max in the U.S. and other key territories, with all-new specials also available globally on Netflix. Celebrating nearly 45 years of global impact, Care Bears continues to thrive as a multi-generational brand with strong retail momentum and a loyal fan base. With a consumer-first approach and an evergreen presence across pop culture, global consumer products, and digital gaming, the brand remains a powerful force for collaboration and expansion.

Website: CareBears.com

YouTube: YouTube.com/CareBears

Facebook: Facebook.com/CareBears

Instagram: Instagram.com/CareBears

TikTok: TikTok.com/@carebearsofficial

SOURCE Aurora World, Inc.