Aurora World Inc. to Bring the Beloved Holiday Classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to Life in an Outstanding New Plush Collection

PICO RIVERA, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora World Inc., a global leader in the plush toy market, is thrilled to announce an exciting new licensing partnership to bring the iconic characters of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to life in an array of cuddly, high-quality forms. This highly anticipated collaboration marks a major addition to Aurora's licensed portfolio, combining Aurora's design expertise with the timeless magic of the world's most sought-after reindeer. The upcoming introductory release features 14 spectacular designs in total and is scheduled to begin shipping to retailers in August 2026, perfectly timed for the 4th-quarter holiday offering. The collection highlights Rudolph®, Clarice™, and Bumble™ across several of Aurora World's most phenomenally successful product formats:

Rudolph Launch Image

Palm Pals™: The wildly popular, under-stuffed 5" original body format, along with 8" party-sized versions and 4" clip-ons.

Spudsters™: The well-known squeezable and stackable style featuring Rudolph, Clarice, and Bumble.

Classic Cuddle Plush: Cloud-soft, bean-weighted 12" lying designs of Rudolph and Clarice that are just the right size to cuddle.

"Truly there is no Christmas without Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," said Michael Kessler, Executive Vice President at Aurora World Inc. "We have applied our manufacturing prowess and unbelievable plush fabrics to create an outstanding collection that captures the essence of these beloved figures. The reaction and extraordinary buzz at the winter trade shows proved that retailers are clamoring for Rudolph, and we are honored to bring these mythical, heartwarming characters into the homes of families everywhere."

"Partnering with a category leader like Aurora World Inc. ensures that our characters are represented with the highest standards of craftsmanship," stated Danielle Flom, Director of Licensing for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Character Arts, LLC. "As the Rudolph holiday special prepares to air for its 62nd consecutive season on network TV, these unique, huggable plush lines will bring incredible joy to multi-generational fans celebrating the holidays."

The Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer® plush collection will be available starting August 2026 on the Aurora website, at major retailers, and at specialty stores nationwide.

About Aurora World Inc.

Established in 1981, Aurora World is a global leader in plush toys and high-quality gift products, and a respected leader in the character and content industry. Aurora World offers an extensive range of branded and licensed plush products for children and adults. The company sells its product lines via a wide variety of retailers, including major hospitals, department stores, and high-end toy and gift stores. Aurora World is known in industry for its incredibly high quality, fun, and attractive products. In addition, Aurora owns its manufacturing facilities and prides itself on its expansive distribution resources and in-house research and development teams.

About Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer®

The story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and his misfit friends is told through the longest-running and highest-rated holiday television special of all time. Rudolph shines bright at the core of holiday traditions for millions of families around the world through stage shows, immersive theme park and resort experiences, officially licensed consumer products, and special appearances.

SOURCE Aurora World, Inc.