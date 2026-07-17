Aurra Markets Named 'Top Low Spread Forex Broker 2026' at Money Expo Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurra Markets, a fast-growing multi-asset trading platform, received official recognition as the 'Top Low Spread Broker 2026' at Money Expo Abu Dhabi. The award was presented to the brokerage on the 9th of July during the ceremony at the ADNEC Centre, marking a major milestone in the company's focus on delivering institutional-grade trading conditions.

Aurra Markets Spreads: Institutional Pricing from 0.0 Pips

Aurra Markets Receiving Top Low Spread Broker Award in Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2026

Receiving the 'Top Low Spread Broker 2026' award reflects Aurra Markets' focus on pricing efficiency and technical performance. In active financial markets, minimizing trading costs is essential for retail and institutional traders. By optimizing its liquidity pools and investing in advanced pricing technology, Aurra Markets provides traders with raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips. This achievement highlights the brokerage's core philosophy: providing clients with a transparent, cost-effective trading environment while maintaining execution speed and platform stability.

High-Speed MT5 Execution for Forex and CFD Traders

"We are honoured to receive this recognition at a major MENA financial exhibition," a senior spokesperson for Aurra Markets stated. "This award validates our infrastructure investments designed to lower trading costs for our clients. Offering low spreads is embedded in our operations. When combined with our 12ms MT5 execution speed and strict risk management protocols, we provide forex and CFD traders with the stability needed to trade macroeconomic shifts with confidence."

Efficient Funding via the Aurra Wallet

Beyond low trading costs, we provide fast deposit and withdrawal solutions. Clients can manage their funds using the Aurra Wallet. Utilizing this unified system allows for highly organized asset management and rapid market access.

Expanding Award-Winning Trading Services on the Global Stage

The recognition at Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2026 supports Aurra Markets' strategic vision for continued expansion across international financial hubs. The brokerage remains dedicated to refining its pricing models and maintaining high operational standards within the online trading industry.

About Aurra Markets

Aurra Global Markets Limited is authorized and regulated by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC) under License No. GB25204837. Aurra Markets provides a global community of traders with the direct infrastructure and technical resources needed to operate in dynamic financial markets. For more information, visit www.aurra.markets.

SOURCE Aurra Markets