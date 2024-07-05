Aurzen Announces Eazze D1 Projector: The Ultimate Bang for The Buck in Home Theater

The Aurzen Eazze D1 aspires to reign as the world's first true smart projector with officially licensed Netflix.

BELTSVILLE, Md., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen, the premier entertainment technology brand, is dedicated to bringing what matters into focus. With a steadfast commitment to immersion, versatility, and connection, Aurzen proudly presents the EAZZE D1, the world's first true smart projector with official pre-loaded Netflix under 100 bucks (limited-time offer). While many projectors on the market are burdened with redundant features that drive up prices, the EAZZE D1 just clicks into place, delivering everything you need and nothing you don't.

Aurzen EAZZE D1 Projector: The Ultimate Bang for the Buck in Home Entertainment

Aurzen's new product series EAZZE caters to the pragmatic user base, offering an "it just works" dream for ever-changing lifestyles in the living room, bedroom, or backyard, outdoors after sunset. As the homophone of EASE, the Aurzen EAZZE series promises ease in your entertainment experience without any complications from product features and purchases.

Easy to Watch

The EAZZE D1 makes accessing your favorite entertainment a breeze with official pre-loaded apps for Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. No more hassle with additional streaming devices or complicated setups. With just one click on the Bluetooth remote, users can instantly access a vast library of movies, popular TV shows, documentaries, and original productions. With high-resolution playback, personalized recommendations, and seamless integration, it ensures a user-friendly and immersive viewing experience, allowing you to enjoy high-quality streaming directly from the projector.

Easy to Setup

Setting up a home theater system can often be a daunting task, but the EAZZE D1 is designed to make this process incredibly simple and user-friendly. With its suite of Auto Assist Features (auto focus, auto keystone correction, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and intelligent screen alignment), users can get started with minimal effort, ensuring that their viewing experience is seamless and enjoyable. Gone are the days of manually adjusting the focus or keystone to get a clear and perfectly rectangular picture. EAZZE D1 can quickly and accurately auto-focus and correct any vertical or horizontal keystone distortion when moving the projector to a different location or changing the screen size, ensuring that users always enjoy a crisp and detailed visual experience without any hassle.

Easy to Delight Your Eyes

Featuring FHD 1080P resolution and HDR 10, users can enjoy a stunning visual experience no matter at movie nights, the moments of companionship with kids or friends gathering for sports games watching, etc. Besides the crystal-clear display quality, it's light, glowing-fluid front face shows off dazzling brilliance as changing display contents delight your eyes in the dark.

Easy to Nourish Your Ears

Immerse yourself in superior sound quality with the EAZZE D1's advanced audio features. Equipped with Dolby Audio, dual 8W speakers, and advanced DSP technology, it delivers a theater-quality audio experience right in your home. Dolby Audio ensures clear, dynamic sound with surround effects, while the dual 8W speakers provide rich bass, clear midrange, and detailed highs. Advanced DSP（Digital Signal Processing） technology optimizes sound quality by reducing noise and echo, ensuring every movie, show, or song sounds its best.

Easy to Connect

The Aurzen Eazze D1 mini projector features Two-Way Bluetooth 5.1 and Dual-Band WiFi (2.4G+5G) for seamless audio connections. Stream content effortlessly and enjoy an elevated audio experience by connecting external devices. Additionally, it can function as a standalone Bluetooth speaker, providing immersive sound for your music and audio needs.

Pricing and Availability

The Aurzen EAZZE D1, a groundbreaking smart projector priced under 100 USD, is available to purchase on Amazon.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is the entertainment technology brand that brings what matters into focus.

In a world filled with endless distractions, Aurzen stands out by focusing on what truly matters. Founded with a vision to create a world where important things are always in focus, we are dedicated to designing products that bring people closer together.

Our slogan, "Focus on the Good Stuff," is more than just words; it's a guiding principle that drives everything we do. We believe life's most precious moments deserve to be experienced in their fullest, most immersive form. That's why our products are crafted to deliver unparalleled immersion, versatility, and connection.

For more information, please visit aurzen.com.

Cooperation Contact

For inquiries regarding business collaborations or product reviews, please feel free to reach out to us via [email protected].

