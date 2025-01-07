Aurzen Announces World's First Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector ZIP at CES 2025

Aurzen ZIP Redefines "Truly Portable Projector"

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As an entertainment technology brand that brings what matters into focus, Aurzen is dedicated to making products immersive, versatile, and effective at bringing people together. Aurzen will officially launch its new product ZIP at International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, which was honoured as a CES 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree. As the world's first tri-fold, truly portable projector, ZIP embodies innovative factors in every fold of its design. The first fold houses the world's thinnest 8mm HD optical engine and the tiniest DLP microchip. The second fold features dual high-strength aluminum hinges for precise angle adjustment and built-in ultra-thin stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience. The third fold incorporates a built-in battery and an anti-slip base, ensuring convenience and versatility across diverse usage scenarios. ZIP was inspired by the Aurzen team's challenging camping experience, where poor network signals, unstable brackets, and complex setups highlighted the need for improvement. The frustrating experience led to the creation of ZIP's tri-fold design and advanced projection technology.

Aurzen ZIP, World’s First Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector

At CES 2025, Aurzen will showcase a series of immersive demonstrations highlighting the seamless integration of the ZIP portable projector into various aspects of everyday life. Simultaneously, a crowdfunding campaign for ZIP will launch on Kickstarter. Additional product details are now available on the official Kickstarter page: Aurzen ZIP Tri-Fold Projector. Users interested in ZIP are welcome to join the discussion in the dedicated Facebook group: Aurzen ZIP Community. Early supporters who place orders during the launch period can access exclusive early-bird pricing. This innovative product is expected to capture significant interest from a diverse audience.

Tri-Fold Design, Truly Portable Projector

While numerous products on the market are characterized by their portability, the ZIP's performance defines the concept of "ultimate portability" within the projector category, setting a new standard in size and weight. ZIP boasts a highly compact design, with a thickness equivalent to the diameter of a quarter(1 inch), a weight comparable to that of a smartphone, and a volume roughly half its size. This compact design enables users to effortlessly store the projector in a handbag or similar small carrying case, ensuring portability wherever they go.

Built-in Adjustable Stand, Accessory Free

Traditional projectors typically require external stabilization and are susceptible to environmental limitations. However, ZIP is equipped with dual high-strength aluminum hinges within its Z-shaped tri-fold design. This aesthetically pleasing and highly functional design ensures flexibility for perfect height and angle adjustments.

Tap and Mirror without Wi-Fi

Traditional projector configurations often involve intricate settings such as Wi-Fi setup and application installations, creating a discouraging user experience. In contrast, ZIP makes screen mirroring as effortless as using AirPods. ZIP operates without Wi-Fi, offering one-click screen mirroring and seamless compatibility with iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices.

Zero-Lag Auto Focus, Instant Clarity

Setting up a projector has always been difficult and time-consuming, especially when the usage environment changes frequently. Powered by advanced ToF zero-lag autofocus technology—used in aerospace and robotics—ZIP measures distance 30 times per second to auto-adjust focus and vertical keystone correction. Regardless of alterations in the usage environment, the ZIP projected image will instantly maintain its clarity.

Just One Full Charge, 1.5 Hours of Joy

The ZIP features a built-in 5000mAh battery, delivering up to 1.5 hours of joy on a single charge. It also supports 24W fast charging for quick and convenient power replenishment. This design is suitable for extended use in various scenarios, including outdoor travel and mobile office applications.

Mobile Content, Better with ZIP

The built-in gyroscope enables ZIP to rotate to accommodate mobile content, effectively presenting users' preferred applications in vertical and full-screen modes. For enthusiasts of TikTok, Instagram Reels, and similar platforms, ZIP elevates mobile entertainment beyond what a smartphone can offer, giving users a large-screen and borderless viewing experience.

Tri-fold design, ToF zero-lag auto focus, Wi-Fi-free screen mirroring, vertical display, and other innovative features distinguish ZIP from traditional projectors. Furthermore, the exceptional user experience provided by ZIP is anticipated to receive unanimous recognition from both the market and users.

At CES, Aurzen will introduce two new additions to the BOOM series: the BOOM mini and BOOM air. Two products maintain the series' hallmark of immersive streaming and visible sound while introducing an innovative gimbal stand. The practical design eliminates the need for users to manually adjust the projection's position and angle, providing a more convenient and comfortable viewing experience.

Aurzen will present its latest products and technologies at CES from January 7 to 10, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visitors are invited to booth 21411 to see demonstrations of the innovative ZIP. Aurzen looks forward to sharing this important occasion with industry leaders and fellow exhibitors.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is the entertainment technology brand that brings what matters into focus.

In a world filled with endless distractions, Aurzen stands out by focusing on what truly matters. Founded with a vision to create a world where important things are always in focus, we are dedicated to designing products that bring people closer together.

Our slogan "Focus on The Good Stuff," is more than just words; it's a guiding principle that drives everything we do. We believe life's most precious moments deserve to be experienced in their fullest, most immersive form. That's why our products are crafted to deliver unparalleled immersion, versatility, and connection.

For more information, please visit Aurzen's official website and its Amazon Store. For more benefits and the latest news, please follow our social media on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

SOURCE Aurzen Official