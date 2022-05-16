AUS CELEBRATES HTM WEEK--Honoring HTMs with Catered Lunch, BOGO Training, and Discounts

In celebration of Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) Week, AUS announces a free pizza lunch through a 'Tell us how AUS can support your Clinical Engineering Department' campaign.

TULSA, Okla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Ultrasound Systems (AUS), a leading provider of ultrasound equipment, parts, probes, service, and training announces planned offerings and catered lunches in celebration of Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) Week.

Each year the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) sponsors this week-long event to promote awareness and appreciation of professionals who manage and maintain technology across the healthcare industry. This year's HTM week is May 15-21, 2022.

AUS values the support, continued education, and career development of HTM professionals through their training offerings, scholarships, sponsorships of professional organizations, and 24/7 technical support. A reputation for quality, complete care among customers has been achieved through strong, loyal relationships and continual feedback.

To solicit additional feedback from their customers, AUS is offering multiple catered pizza lunches for HTM teams through a ' Tell us how AUS can support your Clinical Engineering Department ' campaign. BOGO service training, free shipping and discounts for products and services are also being offered during the month of May by purchasing products or services during HTM week.

"We acknowledge the extraordinary challenges that the HTM community had to face during the height of the COVID-19 crisis: maintaining additional equipment; managing equipment across multiple locations; and acquiring and managing new Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS) units in support of the patient surges," stated John Hryshchuk, President and founder of AUS. "We salute the biomedical engineers, clinical engineers, and HTM professionals who make valuable, front-line contributions to healthcare facilities today and every day and plan to continue our support."

