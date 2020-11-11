Ausounds Launches "Be Different" Campaign

The visuals and messaging are intended to remind consumers that Apple isn't the only producer of wireless headphones. Instead of going with the crowd and using Apple's products, the campaign suggests that users have another option and do not need to be "sheep following the herd." Ausounds hopes that the messaging will bring in more early-adopters, as well as those looking to try something new.

Smokepurpp, an American rapper, songwriter, and producer, will be featured in the campaign. The addition of Smokepurpp to the movement, and to Ausounds' impressive list of award-winning and experienced ambassadors, adds to the stand-out messaging.

"We are excited to launch this progressive campaign to show music-lovers and creators that we embrace your individuality and hope to empower people around the world to be different," said Marcus Sanchez, President and CMO of Ausounds. "We look forward to seeing the world's reaction to our motivating message."

Along with this campaign, Ausounds will be hosting a giveaway of the AU-Stream Hybrid on Instagram every week beginning November 9th for six weeks. To enter the giveaway, Instagram users must post an image to their feed holding a sign that says, "Be Different". Users must also tag @Ausounds and include the hashtags #ausounds and #bedifferent in the post.

Ausounds offers a full line of in-ear and over-ear headphones including the AU-Stream ANC, AU-Stream, AU-Stream Hybrid, AU-Flex ANC, AU-X ANC, and the upcoming AU-Frequency ANC. The headphones, aside from the AU-Stream, feature active noise-cancellation and the latest in audio technology, so that users do not have to sacrifice sound quality for the added ANC feature.

To learn more about Ausounds' products and its, "Be Different," campaign, please visit https://ausounds.com/ .

About Ausounds

Ausounds is a U.S.-based premium audio manufacturing company that designs accessible headphones and audio products for music creators and music lovers alike. With a focus on redefining the sound of audio, Ausounds' products are crafted using the highest quality materials. The creative minds behind these innovations consistently research the newest technologies in the music industry to incorporate into each product released. To learn more about Ausounds, visit www.ausounds.com.

