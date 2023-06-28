AusperBio Announces IND Approval from China CDE for HBV ASO AHB-137

News provided by

AusperBio Therapeutics Inc.

28 Jun, 2023, 14:15 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AusperBio Therapeutic, Inc. and Ausper Biopharma Co., Ltd. (Together AusperBio), a clinical-stage biotech company announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application of AHB-137 to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB) aiming for functional cure.

Continue Reading

AHB-137 is an unconjugated antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) with the potential to be a backbone for the functional cure of CHB. The approved clinical trial protocol (CXHL2300362) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase I study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and initial antiviral activity of AHB-137 with single ascending doses and multiple ascending doses in healthy volunteers and chronic Hepatitis B Patients.

"We are thrilled to have received the IND approval from China CDE," said of Dr. Guofeng Cheng, CEO and Co-founder of AusperBio. "The approval will significantly propel the clinical development of AHB-137, which will foster collaborations with industry stakeholders, and accelerate the overall advancement of innovative therapies for functional cure of CHB."

Dr. Cheng Yong Yang, CSO and Co-founder of AusperBio, added "The IND approval represents a significant milestone in the clinical development of AHB-137. At the recently concluded EASL congress, AHB-137's highly potent antiviral activity in preclinical studies, along with its favorable pharmacokinetics and safety profile, garnered significant attention and recognition. We are actively working on expediting the clinical studies of AHB-137 in multi-regional trial centers."

This approval from China CDE further solidifies the ASO Med-Oligo platform of AusperBio, and it also signifies an important step in the field of hepatitis B treatment for functional cure. AusperBio will leverage the ongoing phase I clinical studies in New Zealand to drive efficient clinical trials of AHB-137 in China.

About Chronic Hepatitis B

Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) is a liver disease estimated to affect nearly 290 million people worldwide and can cause other chronic complications such as cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Current treatment is often able to suppress HBV replication, but discovery of a finite cure remains urgent need.

About AusperBio.

AusperBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations in the USA and in China, dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for curing chronic hepatitis B. The company has developed a proprietary Med-Oligo ASO technology platform, which has substantially empowered the potency of targeted therapies, not only for liver diseases, but also with the great potential for expansion beyond the liver. AusperBio's strategy is to combine its leading oligonucleotide therapies with other medications including therapeutic antibodies and mRNA vaccines to address a broad range of unmet medical needs.

Media Contact
Email: [email protected]

Investor Contact
Tel: 650-888-1756 (US)
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AusperBio Therapeutics Inc.

Also from this source

AusperBio to Present Two Posters on AHB-137, a Novel Antisense Oligonucleotide for Hepatitis B at EASL™ Congress 2023

AusperBio Announces First-in-Human Dosing of AHB-137, an Antisense Oligonucleotide Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.