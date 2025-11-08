AusperBio Announces Late-Breaking 48-Week Phase II Data of AHB-137 in Chronic Hepatitis B at AASLD 2025

Pooled 48-week results from two Phase II studies show sustained antiviral responses and a favorable safety profile of AHB-137 in HBeAg-negative chronic hepatitis B patients on NA therapy.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AusperBio Therapeutics, Inc. and Ausper Biopharma Co., Ltd. (together AusperBio), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that 48-week data from its two ongoing Phase II studies of AHB-137 were presented in a late-breaking poster session at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2025, held November 7–11 in Washington D.C., USA.

The presentation featured pooled 48-week data from two multicenter, randomized Phase II studies (Phase IIa, NCT06115993; Phase IIb, NCT06550128) in HBeAg-negative chronic hepatitis B (CHB) patients receiving nucleos(t)ide analog (NA) therapy.

AHB-137 treatment achieved robust and sustained antiviral responses 24 weeks after the end of treatment (Week 48), including complete response (HBsAg < 0.05 IU/mL and HBV DNA < LLOQ) and partial response (HBsAg < 10 IU/mL and HBV DNA < LLOQ). The 300 mg, 24-week regimen showed the highest response rates, with efficacy consistent across baseline HBsAg strata. AHB-137 was well tolerated, and no new safety signals were identified during the off-treatment phase. These results support the continued development of AHB-137 toward a functional cure for CHB.

The presentation details are as follows:

Publication Number: 5022 Date and Time: November 8, 2025, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm ET Abstract Title: High Proportion of Participants Achieved Sustained Complete Response 24 Weeks After End of AHB-137 Treatment in HBeAg Negative Chronic Hepatitis B Participants on NA Therapy: Pooled Analysis of Two Phase 2 Studies in China Session: Saturday Late Breaking Posters ("5019-5025") Authors: Yanhua Ding, Xieer Liang, Yanhang Gao, Dachuan Cai, Xian Yu, Youwen Tan, Haibing Gao, Jidong Jia, Hong Ren, Chongyuan Xu, Shan Zhong, Zhihong Liu, Hong Ma, Wen Wang, Xingbei Zhou, Huaxi Ma, Yi Yang, Xinrui Wang, Fei Kong, Lidan Wang, Di Zhao, Xiao Qiu, Chen Yang, Yeming Pan, Hao Wang, Miao Wang, Chris Yang, Guofeng Cheng, Jinlin Hou, and Junqi Niu

The full scientific programme for The Liver Meeting® 2025, as well as the abstracts, can be found at AASLD website.

About AHB-137

AHB-137 is a novel unconjugated antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) designed using AusperBio's proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO technology platform. It is being developed as an investigational therapy aimed at achieving a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. AHB-137 has demonstrated promising preclinical and clinical results, with key findings presented at major international conferences including EASL (2023, 2024, 2025), AASLD (2024), and APASL (2025). This novel dual-mechanism ASO has completed a global Phase I study and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase II studies and a phase III trial in China. Supported by a coordinated global development strategy, AHB-137 is advancing toward its goal of delivering a potential functional cure for HBV infection.

About AusperBio.

AusperBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations in the USA and China, dedicated to advancing oligonucleotide and targeted delivery technologies for transformative therapies, with an initial focus on achieving functional cure for chronic hepatitis B infection. The company has developed a proprietary Med-OligoTM ASO platform which has been shown to substantially enhance the current ASO therapeutics, through novel insights into ASO design. Combining efficient targeted delivery conjugation technologies, the modular Med-OligoTM Platform empowers ASO therapeutics to treat a broad range of diseases, including viral infections, metabolic conditions, genetic disorders, and immune diseases. For more information, visit www.ausperbio.com

