Austin-Based College Access Nonprofit Unveils New Name as Statewide Expansion Continues

News provided by

College Possible

07 Sep, 2023, 19:41 ET

College Forward is now College Possible Texas—and on a path to serve 12,000 students by 2025 in cities and rural communities across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- College Forward, the pioneering college access and success nonprofit that has for 20 years helped Central Texas high school and college students chart pathways to and through higher education, today unveiled its new name, College Possible Texas, marking its formal expansion statewide and its full integration into the College Possible organization. The announcement comes two years after the organization merged with College Possible, one of the largest and most respected college access and success organizations in the nation, and marks the next step in the organization's broadening its reach and impact to continue serving students on a national scale.

"Students throughout Texas face an ever-growing array of challenges that stand in the path of college access and completion," said Austin Buchan, SVP of tech innovation and strategic growth and former CEO of College Forward. "This milestone signals a doubling down of our effort to expand evidence-based programming and support to the students who need it most,"

Since its inception, the Texas nonprofit has grown from serving an original high school class of 32 students in 2005, to a projected 12,000 students statewide per year by 2025.

"Through our merger with College Possible, and now this renaming, we're poised to leverage our shared expertise and resources to build on the critical progress Texas has made toward boosting college access, completion and career readiness for underserved students," said Jesse Hendrix, executive director of College Possible Texas. "As part of the national organization, we can unlock the college-going aspirations of more students across Texas and ensure they have the support to achieve not just their educational goals, but long-term social and economic mobility."

In 2021, College Possible Texas, known as College Forward at the time, joined as the eighth College Possible regional site, alongside Chicago, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Omaha, Oregon, Philadelphia and Washington State.

Prior to the merger, the two organizations developed a close working relationship over the course of two decades, working in tandem to build an evidence-based curriculum and near-peer coaching model to help more aspiring college students access and succeed in college and in their careers. When College Forward developed the CoPilot student data information system in 2014, College Possible was its first customer.

Most recently, College Possible Texas announced a $6.5 million gift from Bloomberg Philanthropies to help double the number of students they serve in Texas. This statewide expansion, fueled by its merger with College Possible, aligns with the goal of serving the projected 12,000 students in Texas by 2025—extending the organization's reach and ability to serve colleges and education agencies throughout the state.

For more information about College Possible Texas, visit collegepossible.org/Texas.

About College Possible Texas: Since its founding in 2003, College Possible Texas (formerly College Forward) has empowered more than 16,800 students from under-represented communities on their path to earning a college degree. Its pioneering model matches eligible students with a near-peer coach and an evidence-based curriculum designed to help them overcome the most common barriers to getting into college and completing their degree – all at no cost to students or their families. Compared with their peers from similar backgrounds, College Possible students are 30% more likely to enroll in college the year after high school graduation, and three times more likely to earn a bachelor's degree. Headquartered in Saint Paul, MN, College Possible operates: regional sites in Austin, TX; Chicago, IL; Milwaukee, WI; Omaha, NE; Philadelphia, PA; Portland, OR; Saint Paul, MN; and Seattle, WA; as well as Catalyze partnerships in California, Iowa, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas. Learn more about College Possible Texas at CollegePossible.org/Texas.

SOURCE College Possible

Also from this source

College Possible Texas Announces Plans to Scale Virtual Coaching and Advising Services

Minnesota College Access and Success Nonprofit Taps Expert on Student Success and DEIB as Executive Director

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.