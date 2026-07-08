Austin Christian University Names Dr. Erin Hill as Provost

Higher education technology pioneer and AI strategist to lead academic innovation, faculty development, and future ready Christian learning

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Christian University today announced the appointment of Dr. Erin Hill as Provost, effective June 1, 2026. A tenured professor, academic executive, legal scholar, and nationally recognized voice in artificial intelligence and higher education, Dr. Hill brings a unique combination of academic leadership, technology strategy, compliance expertise, and faith-centered innovation to the university's senior leadership team.

Dr. Erin Hill brings AI strategy, academic leadership and faith-centered innovation to ACU's next chapter. Post this Dr. Erin Hill has been named Provost of Austin Christian University, where she will help lead academic strategy, faculty development, curriculum innovation and AI-enhanced learning initiatives.

As Provost, Dr. Hill will help guide Austin Christian University's academic strategy, curriculum development, faculty engagement, institutional growth, and technology learning initiatives. Her leadership will support ACU's mission to prepare students for the future of work while remaining grounded in Christian values, biblical truth, and a deeply personal model of education.

"Dr. Hill brings the kind of visionary academic leadership that aligns perfectly with where Austin Christian University is headed," said Connor Champion, President of Austin Christian University. "Her experience in higher education, AI integration, program development, and strategic planning will help us build a university that is both academically rigorous and spiritually grounded."

Dr. Hill previously served in senior academic and strategic leadership roles at William Jessup University, where she led university wide strategic initiatives, directed project management efforts, advanced digital transformation, and helped develop AI-enhanced learning models. Her work has included faculty development, curriculum design, academic program launches, operational efficiency, and the integration of emerging technologies into higher education.

"I am honored to join Austin Christian University at such an important moment of growth and innovation," said Dr. Erin Hill. "Christian higher education has a powerful opportunity to lead with both excellence and conviction. My heart is to help build learning environments that are academically strong, technologically forward-thinking, and deeply rooted in faith."

Dr. Hill's multidisciplinary background spans law, finance, cybersecurity, compliance, project management, and higher education leadership. She holds a Juris Doctor, an LL.M. in Taxation and Financial Services, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Management, along with multiple professional certifications in project management, compliance, financial crimes, asset management, and legal studies.

In addition to her academic leadership, Dr. Hill is an active speaker, presenter, and scholar on topics including artificial intelligence, legal project management, digital transformation, biblical ethics, estate planning, and the future of higher education. She has presented at national conferences and contributed to scholarly and professional publications addressing the intersection of AI, law, finance, faith, and education.

Austin Christian University's appointment of Dr. Hill reflects the university's commitment to building a modern Christian university model that prepares students for leadership, service, innovation, and purpose-driven impact.

ABOUT AUSTIN CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY

Austin Christian University is building a new model of Christian higher education designed to equip students to lead in business, technology, entrepreneurship, media, and culture. Located in Georgetown, Texas, the university focuses on preparing students to live out their faith through leadership and innovation in every sphere of society.

CONTACT

Thomas Graham

[email protected]

(512) 537-1414

SOURCE Austin Christian University