Austin's WURSTA CORP Moves to Expanded Downtown Office Space to Accommodate Rapid Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Wursta Corporation, a leading independent technology advisor specializing in cloud transformation and digital workspace design, announced the opening of its new customized office space in downtown East Austin. The move to Wursta's new headquarters, located in the building previously occupied by Lyft and Literati, enables the tech firm to support its rapid and continuing business growth such as:

In 2021, the Wursta team grew 53 percent to nearly 50 employees.

Revenues were up by 116 percent in 2021 and are forecasted to grow another 74 percent this year.

Wursta ranked 440 on the most recent Inc. 5000 list, placing it within the top 10 percent nationally for the second year in a row, with three-year revenue growth of 1,148 percent through 2020.

Wursta's Growth Strategy

To achieve such rapid growth, Wursta has deployed a two-pronged strategy. First, the firm has been evolving its services beyond its initial core competency as a leading Google Workspace partner. Second, it's a top priority for the Wursta team to form long-term relationships with clients by providing value-added advisory services to help them deploy and prepare for future continuing technological changes and innovations. Based on Wursta's growth, it's working.

"I'm proud of today's top-notch Wursta team and am also looking forward to having more talent join us as we continue addressing increased demand for our services, while further diversifying our capabilities and advisory roles," comments Matt Wursta, founder and CEO, Wursta Corporation. "We've made some exciting new hires, such as the recent addition of industry leader Peter Hoff as our new Vice President of Cyber Security and Risk and I'm looking forward to bringing in even more talent of this caliber."

Luring Talent to Austin

Currently Wursta has approximately 15 jobs advertised ranging from a Cloud Architect to Blockchain Engineer, with many more opening up throughout the year. For more information on these openings click here or contact [email protected] .

About Wursta

Wursta is a technology consultancy that helps organizations maximize their use of the cloud to compete in the modern world. As a premier Google partner, Wursta handles migrations to the cloud, managed services, infrastructure modernization, custom application development, digital workspace optimization, and security and risk management. The Austin, TX-based company was founded in 2014 by Matt Wursta and has ranked in the top 500 of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies the past two years. For more information visit https://wursta.com/ .

